Saudi Arabia Snack Bar Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Premier Nutrition Corporation

Clif Bar & Company

GoMacro LLC

NuGo Nutrition Inc.

Power Crunch

Simply Good Foods Co. Market Overview:

Saudi Arabia snack bar market is forecasted to reach USD 60 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The increased consumption of sweet baked goods, sizeable young population and changing lifestyle demanding health & wellness products are the primary drivers for the market.

– European and American companies hold a major portion of the Saudi Arabia snack bar market.