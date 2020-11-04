Saudi Arabia Snack Bar Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Saudi Arabia Snack Bar Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Snack Bar market report contains a primary overview of the Saudi Arabia Snack Bar market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Saudi Arabia Snack Bar market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Saudi Arabia Snack Bar industry.
Competitor Landscape: Saudi Arabia Snack Bar market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Saudi Demands for Healthy Snacks
Snack consumption pattern in Saudi Arabia is different from other Middle East countries, where consumer prefers sweet baked and cereal products on multiple occasion. The snack bar is considered as a high-end premium baked products, which have less popularity among average Saudi consumer due to high price. The economic slowdown in the country has affected the cereal bar market growth. Consumer tastes for sweet bakery products are the primary factor driving the cereal/granola bar market. High fiber, low-sugar, gluten-free, and mix of grains in the snack bar are in high demand. Increased snacking habits among Saudi consumer, offer potential snack bar market opportunity for manufacturers to innovate products. Companies introducing healthier products in the comparable price range of baked good and confectionery attracts consumers.
Online Retail is Driving the Market
Changing lifestyle in Saudi Arabia has driven the sales of the modern retail channel, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets and online stores. Multiple brand product availability at discount prices offer an opportunity for companies to expand sales. The online retail platform has successfully established itself as a convenient marketplace, offering a wide range of snack bars, ranging from meal-replacement options to the indulgent ones. Prominent online channels, such as Souq.com, evitamins.com, mezmiz.com offer discounts, and convenience, supported market growth and have reportedly witnessed a surge in the sales of functional snack bars, contributed by packaging design, label claims, and a repetitive pattern of snack consumption.
Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Snack Bar Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Cereal Bars
5.1.1.1 Granola Bars
5.1.1.2 Others
5.1.2 Energy Bars
5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Online Channel
5.2.4 Specialist Retailers
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Mills Inc.
6.4.2 Kellogg Company
6.4.3 Premier Nutrition Corporation
6.4.4 Clif Bar & Company
6.4.5 GoMacro LLC
6.4.6 NuGo Nutrition Inc.
6.4.7 Power Crunch
6.4.8 Simply Good Foods Co.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
