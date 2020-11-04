Multiscreen Advertising Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Multiscreen Advertising Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Multiscreen Advertising market report contains a primary overview of the Multiscreen Advertising market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Multiscreen Advertising market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Multiscreen Advertising industry.
Competitor Landscape: Multiscreen Advertising market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Mobile/Tablet Segment to Hold Significant Market Share
– Targeting advertisement to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile advertisement targeting. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies like Facebook and Twitter a big advantage in audience targeting compared with other mobile display ad providers.
– Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network is able to recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID.
– Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and application developers, have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables more sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.
– Moreover, increasing market share of mobile/tablet devices, growing content consumption on the mobile devices and telcos helping the marketers to reach the target audience with their device location is driving the market by increasing consumer brand awareness, brand association and buying behavior towards multiscreen advertising.
North America to Account for the Largest Market
– The United States leads the market by advertising spending, and spent was more than the six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well.
– With this high spending in the North American region, companies are moving towards targeted and multiscreen advertising. Fast adoption of new technology in the region and growing focus on reduction of costs is pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising.
– Many technology major companies like Facebook and Google are headquartered in the US, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.
– Moreover, consumers adapting to new innovation, usage of smart devices all around and higher time spent on the screen as compared to other countries is boosting the multiscreen advertising market in North America.
Detailed TOC of Multiscreen Advertising Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Shifting Trends Towards Mobile Media Consumption
4.2.2 Ability to Target Relevant or Personalized Ads
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Intrusive Nature of Ads on User Experience
4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Ad-blockers on Devices
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Content
5.1.1 Static
5.1.2 Dynamic
5.1.3 Interactive
5.2 By Platform
5.2.1 Television
5.2.2 Desktop/Laptop
5.2.3 Mobile/Tablet
5.2.4 Gaming Consoles
5.2.5 Other Platforms
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sky Mobile
6.1.2 Orange S.A.
6.1.3 Alphabet Inc.
6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.5 Netflix Inc.
6.1.6 Roku Inc.
6.1.7 AT&T Inc
6.1.8 NTT DoCoMo Inc.
6.1.9 Verizon Wireless
6.1.10 Vodafone Group PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
