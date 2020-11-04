Multiscreen Advertising Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Multiscreen Advertising Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Multiscreen Advertising market report contains a primary overview of the Multiscreen Advertising market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Multiscreen Advertising market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Multiscreen Advertising industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Market Overview:

The multiscreen advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.20% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to Zenithâ€™s Media, mobile internet consumption will account for 26% of global media consumption in 2019, up from 19% in 2016. People around the world will spend an average of 122 minutes a day accessing the mobile internet via browsers and apps, an amount that has grown from just ten minutes a day since 2010.

– With the increase in advertising expenditure of companies in the competitive world to increase profitability, the multiscreen advertising market is also increasing. According to a study from Google, 90% of users who move between devices do so to accomplish a goal. While watching a TV show on a large LCD television, they may react to it on a social network using a smartphone; or adjust the recording settings of their DVR with a tablet. These activities are no longer restricted to a single screen.

– Increase in Big Data analytics has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time to mobile. This has led to fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the market for multiscreen advertising.

– However, the increase in mobile media consumption along with onscreen advertising in every application has changed the consumers buying behavior and brand awareness which is driving the multiscreen advertising market.