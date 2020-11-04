Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market report contains a primary overview of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Market Overview:

The away from home tissue and hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. It is estimated that more than 9% of the paper products processed in the world end up as tissue products accounting to at least 21 million tons of tissue paper every year. In recent years, the away from home products are estimated to be accountable for more than one-third of the global consumption of tissue products and are increasing at a moderate pace every year.

– Most away from home tissue products are bought by building owners, institutions and janitorial services directly from distributors. The products are usually bought in bulk and are often tied to the type of dispensers that are being used in their particular establishments in order to maintain the loyalty of customers towards that particular brand. The major ground of competition usually revolves around the price of the product, compatibility of the product with dispensers, and ease of replenishment.

– Away from home products have become one of the most widely used commodities in the world. The increasing demand from urban regions is mainly driving the hygiene market. A large number of end users ranging from restaurant and food trucks to commercial users keep a constant demand for these products in the urban markets when compared to rural establishments that majorly rely on the retail variants.