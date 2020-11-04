Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector market report contains a primary overview of the Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector industry.
Competitor Landscape: Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Smart Metering to Fuel Market Growth
– The smart metering in big data analytics involves components such as grid operations, field services, resource planning, customer experience, and regulatory compliances. It helps to predict demand and forecast based on the data collected, that will boost the market growth.
– Furthermore, big data analytics in smart metering helps in forecasting energy consumption, which plays a vital role in the management of demand and supply which also mitigates the waste of energy.
– For instance, Siemens introduced incorporation of big data analytics with smart meters to achieve deeper insights from the smart grid which in turn offers data to mitigate extra energy consumption and increases profit margins.
– Developing countries such as India, Brazil, etc. are hugely investing in the energy sector, that will boost the smart metering with advanced big data techniques in recent years.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Increasing adoption of IoT and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries, including China and India vouch for APAC to be the fastest-growing region in the big data analytics in energy sector market.
– For instance, India has deployed 200,000 smart meters in 11 cities in 208 and will install 1500,000 more in 2019. It will use technology such as RF Mesh, GPRS, PLC and 6 LoWPAN. EESL aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters in India through Smart Meters National Programme (SMNP) as this would help in reducing AT&C losses.
– In the APAC region, China will be the leading country in big data analytics in the energy utility sector due to its large population and increasing rate of adaptation of smart metering, smart grid systems across the country.
Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Energy Sector Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Enormous Influx of Data
4.2.2 Volatility in the Oil Prices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Labor
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Grid Operations
5.1.2 Smart Metering
5.1.3 Asset & Workforce Management
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 SAP SE
6.1.4 Dell Inc.
6.1.5 Accenture
6.1.6 Infosys Limited
6.1.7 Intel Corporation
6.1.8 Siemens AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
