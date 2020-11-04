Germany Packaging Industry Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Germany Packaging Industry Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Germany Packaging Industry market report contains a primary overview of the Germany Packaging Industry market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Germany Packaging Industry market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Germany Packaging Industry industry.
Competitor Landscape: Germany Packaging Industry market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Plastic Packaging to Hold Dominant Share
– Being the largest producer of chemicals and plastics in Europe, Germany is Europe’s leading packaging industry.
– According to current trend assessments, the German Plastics Packaging Industry Association is expecting a 5.1% increase in sales for German plastic packaging production in the current year and a 3.9% increase in volume.
– Compared to other packaging products, consumers have shown an increasing inclination towards plastic packaging, as plastic packages are lightweight and easier to handle. Similarly, even the big manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, because of their lower cost of production.
– One noticeable increases are apparent in all segments. In individual product groups such as bottles, price increases in raw material have become noticeable which are reflected in higher revenue growth. If the trend continues as expected this year, sector turnover will reach 15.5 billion euros.
– Furthermore, the plastic packaging market is expected to gradually favor the use of flexible solutions over rigid plastic materials owing to various advantages they offer such as better handling and disposal, cost-effectiveness, greater visual appeal, and convenience.
Detailed TOC of Germany Packaging Industry Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Demand for Convenient Packaging
4.3.2 Increased Emphasis for Product Differentiation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Stringent Regulations Regarding Non Biodegradable Materials
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Glass
5.1.2 Plastic
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.2 Flexible
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 House Hold and Personal Care
5.3.5 Other End-user Verticalss
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Ltd.
6.1.2 Ball Corporation
6.1.3 Crown Holdings Incorporated
6.1.4 International Paper Co.
6.1.5 Mondi PLC
6.1.6 Owens-Illinois Inc.
6.1.7 Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
6.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.9 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
6.1.10 WestRock Co.
6.1.11 Berry Plastics GmbH
6.1.12 Bemis Company Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
