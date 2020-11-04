Night Vision Cameras Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Night Vision Cameras Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Night Vision Cameras market report contains a primary overview of the Night Vision Cameras market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Night Vision Cameras market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Night Vision Cameras industry.
Competitor Landscape: Night Vision Cameras market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Night Vision System of ADAS Component in Automobile to Account for a Significant Share
– Night vision systems uses a thermographic camera to increase a drivers perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicles headlights with the help of near and far IR (infrared), which is giving an opportunity to increase the market growth in night vision cameras market.
– Night vision car cameras are being increasingly used in automobiles, especially in autonomous self-driving cars particularly for navigation applications. Just like humans, hardware components on autonomous vehicles have trouble spotting road signs, pedestrians, animals, road markings, and other items on the road at night. With the help of night vision, autonomous cars would be able to see twice as far ahead as they can now.
– FLIR produces the only automotive-qualified thermal camera that is in cars today. Through Tier 1 automotive supplier Veoneer, more than 500,000 cars have reliable night vision with pedestrian and animal detection, they provide the ability to reliably classify objects in the day and night both including smoke, sun glare, fog.
– The latest camera generation MFC500 from Continental is a crucial part of camera platform and provides solutions ranging from ADAS function to Highly Automated Driving (HAD). It features excellent night vision, high image resolution of up to eight megapixel and wide field of view of up to 125 degrees, enabling cross-traffic objects (vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians etc.) to be detected even earlier. In addition, it includes leading-edge technologies such as machine learning and neural networks to come to a real scene understanding, which will enhance the growth of the market.
North America is Accounted to Hold Highest Market Share
– North America is expected to be the dominant market, with United States accounting for maximum consumption, owing to its large army and military requirements. DVSs (Defence Vision Systems) night vision and surveillance system applications have been installed in armoured and airborne vehicles supported by defence forces in United States, with properties having high-resolution intensified camera using third-generation intensifier coupled to a 1.4MP sensor.
– According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around one-fourth of all US driving is done at night and more than half of all traffic deaths occur at this time, so the use of night vision camera in automobile sector is higly demanded which increases the growth of the market.
– Autolivs mono vision systems have enabled their customers achieve 5-Star NCAP safety rating in North America. It provides general object detection (including pedestrians, children and cyclists, cars and trucks), lane markings, worldwide traffic signs detection and road edges, which gives an opportunity for high demand of this system.
