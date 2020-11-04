Night Vision Cameras Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Night Vision Cameras Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Night Vision Cameras market report contains a primary overview of the Night Vision Cameras market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Night Vision Cameras market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Night Vision Cameras industry.

Intevac, Inc.

Photonis

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

TAK Technologies Private Limited

Harris Corporation

Tactical Night Vision Company, Inc.

General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Nivisys, LLC

Sony Corporation

Sharp Corporation

The night vision cameras market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3%, during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. The smart-home camera that rolls around the house with SensorSphere is a new trend for the market. A spherical camera which can be rolled around the home remotely via smartphone removes the need for multiple cameras in various rooms. It features a HD camera with thermal imaging and night vision capabilities with several sensors which include a smoke detector, temperature/humidity sensor, flashlight and IR transmitter among others.

– Rising need for advanced surveillance technology is driving the market. It is designed to assist security personnels by providing reliable real-time alerts in the night. During night time and in poorly lit areas infrared or thermal cameras are used that gives black and white images. PTZ (Pan-tilt-zoom) camera is highly used for security purpose which is capable of remote directional and zoom control.

– Automotive night vision applications is driving the market due to growing public awareness toward road safety and increased sales of luxury cars. A huge number of road accidents occur during times of low visibility at night. Major automobile manufacturers, like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have incorporated night vision cameras with animal detection and pedestrian marking lights features to avoid potential accidents.

– Targetting through transparent obstacles, such as window glass is a major restraint to the market . Because the infrared imager in a camera is imaged by temperature difference, and due to transparent obstacle like window glass, the infrared thermal imager can not detect the temperature difference of the object behind it, so the target cannot be seen through the transparent obstacle.