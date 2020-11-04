Image Sensors Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Image Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Image Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Image Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Image Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Image Sensors industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352816

Competitor Landscape: Image Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Canon Inc.

ams AG

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V

Teledyne DALSA Inc. Market Overview:

The global image sensors market was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 26.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019-2024. Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the image sensors market is expected to record steep growth during the forecast period.

– Image sensors are used primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of the image. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, automotive, media, medical, and consumer applications. The manufacturers, across the globe, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size for better quality in unwanted circumstances.

– CMOS image sensors are dominating the market currently, owing to their various associated benefits over CCD sensors. It is estimated that CMOS sensors offer high-speed frame rate, higher resolution, improved noise characteristics, and quantum efficiency, which has made many companies prefer this technology over CCD.

– With strict safety regulations by governments, many companies are employing driver-assistance and safety cameras as the standard. In addition, ADAS systems and innovations in autonomous vehicle technology are having a positive impact on the market.