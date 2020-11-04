Categories
All News

Image Sensors Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Image Sensors

Image Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Image Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Image Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Image Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Image Sensors industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352816

Competitor Landscape: Image Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Canon Inc.
  • ams AG
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc.
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Sony Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics N.V
  • Teledyne DALSA Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The global image sensors market was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 26.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019-2024. Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the image sensors market is expected to record steep growth during the forecast period.
  • – Image sensors are used primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of the image. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, automotive, media, medical, and consumer applications. The manufacturers, across the globe, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size for better quality in unwanted circumstances.
  • – CMOS image sensors are dominating the market currently, owing to their various associated benefits over CCD sensors. It is estimated that CMOS sensors offer high-speed frame rate, higher resolution, improved noise characteristics, and quantum efficiency, which has made many companies prefer this technology over CCD.
  • – With strict safety regulations by governments, many companies are employing driver-assistance and safety cameras as the standard. In addition, ADAS systems and innovations in autonomous vehicle technology are having a positive impact on the market.
  • – The major challenge will be faced by the OCMs due to the diminishing of the CCD technology market. Also, some companies have even stopped manufacturing the CCD image sensors.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352816

    Key Market Trends:

    CMOS Image Sensor Holds a Major Market Share

    – With the increasing demand for high-definition image capturing devices in industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing high adoption rate in the region, as they provide faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.
    – With the integration of cameras into mobile devices, such as smartphones, the use of image capturing has increased significantly coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.
    – The smartphone companies are regularly looking for innovations in the smartphones camera to enhance the resolution. For instance, in July 2018, Sony announced the highest resolution image sensors camera IMX586 in the world for smartphone cameras. The company increased the resolution to 48 effective megapixels, which in turn is expected to compel other companies to invest in similar technology; thus boosting the market growth.
    – Furthermore, the emergence of self-driving cars in the region and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has also been instrumental in driving the market in the burgeoning automotive sector.

    North America to Occupy the Major Market Share

    – North America is one of the largest markets for image processing technological research, globally. The market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities and industrialization. Automotive is one of the largest markets in North America.
    – Safety-related mandates in the automotive industry in North America are rising because of the rising accidents. This rise in accidents rate is increasing the need for ADAS in the automobile industry, with the incorporation of advanced image sensing capabilities acting as a significant market driver, and influencing the market growth in the region.
    – Even the traffic federal regulations mandating the use of advanced image sensors from heavy vehicles to commercial vehicles for emergency preparedness have also contributed to the growth of the image sensors market.
    – The image sensors market in North America is dominated by CMOS sensors, as they are heavily used in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Technological advancements and nanotechnology applications are the future opportunities for the image sensors market in North America.

    Reason to buy Image Sensors Market Report:

    • Image Sensors market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
    • Image Sensors market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Image Sensors market.
    • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Image Sensors and identification of segments with high potential.
    • Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
    • Evaluate the key vendors in the Image Sensors market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352816

    Detailed TOC of Image Sensors Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Demand in Automotive Sector
    4.3.2 Demand for Gesture Recognition/Control in Vertical Applications
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Diminishing CCD technology market would pose a challenge to OEMs
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 CMOS
    5.1.2 CCD
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
    5.2.2 Healthcare
    5.2.3 Industrial
    5.2.4 Security and Surveillance
    5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation
    5.2.6 Aerospace and Defense
    5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Canon Inc.
    6.1.2 ams AG
    6.1.3 Omnivision Technologies Inc.
    6.1.4 Omnivision Technologies Inc.
    6.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
    6.1.6 Sony Corporation
    6.1.7 STMicroelectronics N.V
    6.1.8 Teledyne DALSA Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Data Warehousing Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

    Control Knobs Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Luxury Leather Goods Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

    Thyristor Controlled Reactor (TCR) Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

    Ceramic Sleeving Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

    Electric Vehicle Black Box Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

    Printing Toners Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

    Mesotrione Technical Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    Automotive Thick Film Resistors Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

    Highlighters Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

    Password Management Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024