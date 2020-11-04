Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India market report contains a primary overview of the Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352815
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention System to Dominate the Market
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Growth in Mobile Phones to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– India has seen a tremendous growth in tech savvy population, with mobile phones being the first digital medium.
– Since its launch in August 2016, Jio added 200+ million users, representing 18% of the mobile subscribers market in India. Jio helped establish 4G in India making it affordable for people of all financial backgrounds.
– As 2G users decrease with every passing month, 3G and 4G will lead the mobile internet path till 5G is launched.
– At the same time, there has been substantial growth in IT spending in India and scaling up in the use of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Block Chain.
Detailed TOC of Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Initiatives Towards Digitising Industries is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Absence of National Security Infrastructure is Discouraging the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Segment
5.1.1 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
5.1.2 Security Web Gateway (SWG)
5.1.3 Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)
5.1.4 Enterprise Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Encryption
5.2.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM)
5.2.3 Data Loss Protection (DLP)
5.2.4 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
5.2.5 Other Solutions
5.3 By Service
5.3.1 Network Security
5.3.2 Endpoint Security
5.3.3 Wireless Security
5.3.4 Cloud Security
5.3.5 Other Services
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 Government
5.4.4 Healthcare
5.4.5 IT & Telecom
5.4.6 BFSI
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Lucideus Tech
6.1.2 Instasafe
6.1.3 XenArmor
6.1.4 ArraySheild Technologies
6.1.5 Netrika Consulting India Pvt Ltd
6.1.6 Aspirantz InfoSec
6.1.7 Cyberoam
6.1.8 Data Resolve Technologies
6.1.9 Mirox Cyber Security & Technology
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
