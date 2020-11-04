Chatbot Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Chatbot Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Chatbot market report contains a primary overview of the Chatbot market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Chatbot market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Chatbot industry.
Competitor Landscape: Chatbot market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Witness High Growth
– In today’s times, the retail offerings are huge, which creates difficulty for a user to navigate through all of them. Though options, such as search and filter are provided by the companies, but they can be clumsy at time’s for a user to navigate. In the retail industry, chatbot basically replicates the real-life experience of the store, wherein the users have to post their desired products and suggestions would be provided by the bot.
– Many retail companies are incorporating their chatbot application to various widely-used messaging apps to offer rich customer experience and solve customer queries.
– Global retail outlets, such as Domino’s are leveraging the advantages of artificial intelligence and machine learning through chatbots, wherein a user can place an order directly through messenger. In February 2017, the company launched its first chatbot integrated with Facebook messenger, which is expected to have an immense impact on the market growth over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– In the Asia-Pacific region, there are numerous startups investing in chatbot technology and machine learning technology. Additionally, small and mid-sized enterprises are rapidly integrating the usage of chatbots in their customer service process offering seamless performance, handling a large number of consumers, and enhancing the customer-engagement techniques.
– For instance, Singapore Life, a Singapore-based insurer, in June 2018, built self-learning chatbot, which made the companys services more accessible to the public through Facebook and other platforms and easier to understand, which is likely to boost the market growth in the region over the forecast period.
– With the rapidly expanding information and communications technology infrastructure in leading economies such as China and India in this region, the market is expected to grow further.
– With the massive population and rising adoption of smartphone users in the region, it is forming a highly promising consumer pool for chatbot market, especially for applications such as personal assistant.
Detailed TOC of Chatbot Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Domination of Messenger Applications
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Consumer Analytics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Integration Complexities
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-premise
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 Utilities
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 eGain Corporation
6.1.3 Nuance Communications
6.1.4 Creative Virtual Ltd
6.1.5 Artificial Solutions Inc.
6.1.6 Next IT Corp
6.1.7 [24]7.ai, Inc.
6.1.8 MEOKAY
6.1.9 Botsify
6.1.10 Chatfuel
6.1.11 Bold360 ai
6.1.12 Dialogflow (Google)
6.1.13 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex)
6.1.14 LiveChat, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
