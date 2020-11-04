Chatbot Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Chatbot Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Chatbot market report contains a primary overview of the Chatbot market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

IBM Corporation

eGain Corporation

Nuance Communications

Creative Virtual Ltd

Artificial Solutions Inc.

Next IT Corp

[].ai, Inc.

MEOKAY

Botsify

Chatfuel

Bold ai

Dialogflow (Google)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex)

LiveChat, Inc. Market Overview:

The Chatbots Market was worth USD 1274.428 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7591.82 million by 2024 registering a CAGR of 34.75% over the period (2019 – 2024). The demand for voice-activated smart devices is gaining high traction due to their high convenience and fully automated processes. Notably, smart speakers, in particular, is becoming ubiquitous.

– A chatbot is basically an artificial intelligence powered application, which converses with a human being to solve a problem or to answer a certain query. This reduces the operational time and enhances efficiency, which is likely to boost the market growth.

– Furthermore, according to Facebook as of early 2018, about 1.4 billion people used messenger applications and are rapidly willing to converse with a chatbot, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

– Though the adoption of the chatbot is at a nascent stage, the adoption rate is increasing. But the relative lack of awareness and convenience has been one of the major issues identified over the last few years restraining the growth of the market, with some of the major vendors looking to address them by introducing interactive features in the product.