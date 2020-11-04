Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Renewable Aviation Fuel Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Renewable Aviation Fuel market report contains a primary overview of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Renewable Aviation Fuel market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Renewable Aviation Fuel industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352813
Competitor Landscape: Renewable Aviation Fuel market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352813
Key Market Trends:
Defense Sector to be the Fastest-Growing Segment
– The defense sector consumes a large amount of aviation fuel. On an average, the US military burns about 4.8 billion gallons of jet fuel and diesel each year. Nearly half of that goes to the Air Force and around one-third to the Navy.
– Besides, the military sector seeks to improve the environmental performance of their aircraft fleets, as well as to reduce environmental emissions. Biofuels are considered as a way to maintain secure sources of fuel and reduce cost volatility, while supporting the countrys environmental initiatives.
– The defense sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing government focus on promoting bio-jet fuels in the defense/military sector, particularly in the United States.
– Companies, such as Honeywell, use this renewable jet fuel process technology for the US Navy and Air Force, as part of a joint program for the US Defense Energy Support Center (DESC) for alternative fuel testing and certification.
North America dominated the Market
– North America is one of the largest markets for both, the aviation industry and renewable aviation fuel. In 2017, the United States commercial aircraft fleet reached around 7,397, representing an increase of 2.79% from the previous years fleet. The United States airlines carried an all-time high number of passengers in 2018 â€“ 1011.5 million system worldwide. In the United States, robust growth in air travel resulted in more than 9.2 million metric ton increase in aviation emissions, in 2018 and this number is expected to increase in the coming years as well.
– Switching to more energy-dense biofuel, to reach the goal of decarbonizing the aviation sector, is expected to play an important role in reducing GHG concentration across the region.
– Waste, residual fats and oil could supply as much as 7% of the total jet fuel demand in the United States and Canada. In North America, Diamond Green Diesel and AltAir (part of World Energy), the two largest renewable diesel producers, are primarily making use of waste feedstock, such as animal fats and used cooking oil, for their production.
– Overall, with supportive policies to decarbonize the aviation emission, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand center for renewable aviation fuel market.
Reason to buy Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Report:
- Renewable Aviation Fuel market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Renewable Aviation Fuel market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Renewable Aviation Fuel and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Renewable Aviation Fuel market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352813
Detailed TOC of Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
1.4 Study Deliverables
1.5 Research Phases
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2024
4.3 Government Policies and Regulations
4.4 Recent Trends and Developments
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Fischer-Tropsch (FT)
5.1.2 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)
5.1.3 Synthesisized Iso-Paraffinic (SIP) and Alcohol-to-Jet (AJT)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2 Defense
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Total SA
6.3.2 Neste Oyj
6.3.3 Swedish Biofuels AB
6.3.4 Red Rock Biofuels LLC
6.3.5 Gevo Inc.
6.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.3.7 Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.
6.3.8 SG Preston Company
6.3.9 LanzaTech Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Kombo Butter Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Digital Transformation Management Consulting Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Molecular Sieves Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Digital Voice Recorder Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Running Apps Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
IT Asset Management Software Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Iprodione Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Industrial User Interface and Interaction Design Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Jet Nozzles Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Cholesteryl Isostearate Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026