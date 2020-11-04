Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market report contains a primary overview of the Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rigid Packaging Material Paper & Paperboard is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– With the introduction of government initiatives in Saudi Arabia proposing a plan to limit the usage of plastic, paper and paperboard are considered as the next best alternative due to its recyclable properties. The harm that this material causes to the environment is less compared to the plastic packaging and has been established and backed by multiple research reports.
– Economy diversification policies have also expedited the foreign investment. One Window solution for business setup has also been a positive impact on the market. Further, with the already existing food and beverage products using paper and paperboard for different levels of packaging, it becomes easier to gain acceptance from the current set of consumers. Due to the already existing products with paper packaging, it is expected to replace plastic packaging in the future.
– Plastic packaging solutions are currently being used across various industries such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Plastic packaging has gained significant traction in the healthcare industry due to its high barrier properties, long shelf-life, and durability. The demand for plastic packaging solutions is estimated to continue to grow throughout the forecast period.
Rapid Urbanization and Augmenting Policies Prompts Retail to Experience Significant Market Growth
– To reduce the dependence on the revenues from the Oil and Gas sector, the government is focussing on developments of other industries in order to cater development as well as generate a substantial amount of revenues from other sectors in order to safeguard themselves from the risk that pertains due to the non-renewable nature of fossil fuels.
– The government of Saudi Arabia has aimed towards having a more inclusive role for Saudi nationals through Saudization reforms. In favor of this initiative, the Saudi Arabia government announced the initiative through which it would nationalize 12 economic activities including retailing. Over 40 separate types of retail professions were restricted to Saudi nationals for employment in three phases beginning from September 2018 to January 2019. These include apparel and footwear specialist retailers, homewares and home furnishing stores, electronics and appliance specialist retailers, and jewelry and watch specialist, retailers.
– While the immediate effect of economic restructuring would have resulted in an economic slowdown, recent initiatives are being taken by the government as a part of Saudi Vision 2030, which offers a higher long-term outlook. With foreign direct investments increasing in Saudi Arabia, the retail sector is expected to gain a substantial boost.
Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Urbanization in the Country
4.3.2 Increased Foreign Direct Investments
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Reforms to Control the Use of Plastic Packaging
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Type
5.1.1 Flexible
5.1.2 Rigid
5.2 By Packaging Material
5.2.1 Plastic
5.2.2 Glass
5.2.3 Metal
5.2.4 Other Materials
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 Beauty & Personal Care
5.3.6 Other End-user Industry
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ASPCO
6.1.2 Sapin
6.1.3 Napco National
6.1.4 PRINTOPACK
6.1.5 Al-Shams Printing Packaging & Trading Co.
6.1.6 Almoayyed International Group
6.1.7 PACFORT
6.1.8 Bemis Company, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
