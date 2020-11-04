Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market report contains a primary overview of the Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The Saudi Arabia packaging industry provides analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success factors.

Top companies in the Saudi Arabia Packaging Industry market:

ASPCO

Sapin

Napco National

PRINTOPACK

Al-Shams Printing Packaging & Trading Co.

Almoayyed International Group

PACFORT

Bemis Company, Inc. Market Overview:

The packaging industry in Saudi Arabia also referred to as the Saudi Arabia packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period 2019-2024. Packaging, especially plastic, has changed the ways in which packaging industry functioned. Packaging solutions that are lightweight, durable and comfortable to the users are some of the factors, which have augmented the use of plastics as a packaging material across the world.

– The moderately growing market is primarily influenced by changing demographics and factors such as urbanization. It is influenced by changing consumer patterns and habits. The changes related to income patterns and the respective disposable income has influenced the demands of the packaging material for different industries.

– With the urbanization and growth of industries in Saudi Arabia, the packaging industry has gained a significant boost in the demand levels. Presence of Raw material has also been a critical demand influencer. With major revenue generated from the oil and gas sector, Saudi Arabia is planning to develop other industries to limit the dependency in Oil and Gas revenues and diversify its economy.