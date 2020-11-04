Liquid Applied Membrane Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Liquid Applied Membrane Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Liquid Applied Membrane market report contains a primary overview of the Liquid Applied Membrane market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Liquid Applied Membrane market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Liquid Applied Membrane industry.

Sika AG

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henry Company

Johns Manville

Kemper System America Inc.

Market Overview:

The market for liquid applied membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019 â€“ 2024. Major factors driving the market studied is the growing usage of waterproofing membranes to maintain the longevity of buildings. However, the availability of substitutes such as sheet membranes is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Roofing segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.

– Increasing office space construction is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.