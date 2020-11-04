Polymer Nanocomposite Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Polymer Nanocomposite Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Polymer Nanocomposite market report contains a primary overview of the Polymer Nanocomposite market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Polymer Nanocomposite market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Polymer Nanocomposite industry.
Competitor Landscape: Polymer Nanocomposite market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector
– Polymer nanocomposites are used for both interior and exterior applications. Owing to their high load bearing characteristic despite their less weight, these nanocomposites are widely used in the automotive sector.
– One of the key applications of polymer nanocomposites in the automotive industry include their usage in fuel systems. Their nano size results in the smooth surface and helps in retaining any damage against corrosion and other barriers. The fuel lines are protected from the sour gas resulting in preservation of base resin properties. Additionally, these materials help in preventing the build-up and discharge of damaging static electricity at fuel systems.
– Polymer nanocomposites are also used for automotive exterior plastic parts in imparting conductivity, which is subjected to electrostatic painting, such as door handles, mirror housing, fender, etc.
– Other applications, include replacing membrane switches in automotive interiors by thermoformable, printable, capacitive touch sensors, and to enhance other thermal and mechanical properties.
– The automotive production is expected to increase in the coming years, as the automakers in the region have been investing enormously on the innovation and development of vehicles, especially lightweight and environment-friendly electric vehicles.
– Hence, such investments indicate the wait for development and production of new vehicles in the market, which is further expected to drive the demand for polymer nanocomposites market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global polymer nanocomposite market owing to widespread adoption in industrial and automotive sectors in countries, like India and China.
– The aviation industry in China is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. Chinas domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise, in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers in 2018, when compared to 2017. The increase in the number of passengers encourages the government to invest more in production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of polymer nanocomposites.
– Industries like packaging, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and coatings are continuously finding newer applications, which will further ignite the growth of polymer nanocomposites market in Asia-Pacific in the future.
Detailed TOC of Polymer Nanocomposite Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand of Polymer Nanocomposites from Automotive Sector
4.1.2 Growing Applications in Electronics and Semiconductor Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Processing Costs
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Techological Snapshot
4.6 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fiber Type
5.1.1 Carbon Nanotube
5.1.2 Metal Oxide
5.1.3 Nanofiber
5.1.4 Nanoclay
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 End-User Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Packaging
5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.4 Electronics
5.2.5 Energy
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3D Systems, Inc.
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 AxiPolymer Inc.
6.4.4 BYK Additives & Instruments
6.4.5 DowDuPont
6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.7 Foster Corporation
6.4.8 Hybrid Plastics Inc.
6.4.9 Inframat Corporation
6.4.10 InMat Inc.
6.4.11 Nanocor Inc.
6.4.12 Nanocyl SA
6.4.13 Nanophase Technologies Corporation
6.4.14 Powdermet, Inc.
6.4.15 RTP Company
6.4.16 SHOWA DENKO K.K
6.4.17 ShayoNano Singapore Private Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand for Flame Retardant Polymer Nanocomposites
