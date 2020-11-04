Telemedicine Market Advancements, Trends and Demand 2020 to 2025: Teladoc Health, Inc., Doctor on Demand, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., MDLIVE

The Global Telemedicine Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Telemedicine market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 30.7 billion in the year 2019.

Top Key Players in the Global Telemedicine Market: Teladoc Health, Inc., Doctor on Demand, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., MDLIVE, Amwell, Cloud MD.

Executive Summary

With the increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing need for finding new ways to improve patient outcomes, which increase access to care and reduce the cost of medical care as well. Moreover, the growing awareness and acceptance of remote monitoring solutions and increasing technological advancement in telecommunication is the key factor responsible for the burgeoning demand for telemedicine services globally. The Coivd-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the telemedicine market with telehealth replacing healthcare visit.

Telemedicine is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry, and in the next few years, it is expected to become the most accepted and used method of diagnosis and prescription. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and shortage of physicians amongst others.

Advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situation remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others are some of the key trends driving the market growth. Additionally, upgraded IT infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure also expected to augment the market growth. The advent of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Telemedicine market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America is the leading region in global telemedicine market, which holds a major market share in the year 2019. Due to the increasing use of the internet, North America accounts for a significant share over the forecast period, and the adoption of smart devices is the major factor that helps the telemedicine market to grow.

