Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Biocote (AkzoNobel N.V)

Clariant

DowDuPont

King Plastic Corporation

Lonza

Microban International

Milliken Chemical

Parx Plastics N.V.

PolyOne Corporation

Market Overview:

The antimicrobial plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various applications, and rapidly increasing demand from the healthcare and packaging sectors. On the flipside, the stringent environmental regulations hamper the growth of the studied market.

– Healthcare industry dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period with the growing investments into the healthcare industry, and increasing demand for medical tools & equipment.

– The increasing investments into research & development (R&D) is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, owing to the application in industries, such as packaging, healthcare, food & beverages, and consumer goods.