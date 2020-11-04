Industrial Robots Market 2020 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation

The Global Industrial Robots Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Industrial Robots market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Industrial Robots Market was valued at approximately USD 17 billion in the year 2019.

Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Robots Market: ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Midea Group, Kawasaki Robotics, Hikvision, Denso Corporation

Executive Summary

The global robotics market is experiencing a strong upswing in demand since many years, owing to rapid industrialization. The demand for industrial robots has been accelerating owing to the ongoing trend towards automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots. At automotive OEMs, industrial robots are welding and painting cars. Within warehouses, they are putting stock on shelves, picking out items for orders, transporting goods from docks to shipping areas, and packaging them for transport. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe.

Moreover, industrial robots offer several benefits, including cost reduction, increased rate of operation, size reduction, and improving quality, along with improved manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Rising awareness regarding the benefits they offer is anticipated to affect the market positively.

Industrial robots find their greatest use in the automotive industry, where robots on assembly lines build cars, and the electrical/electronics industry, which uses robots to put chips on circuit boards. With the automotive and electronics sectors expected to remain leaders in automation, they will account for most industry-specific demand for end-effectors.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Industrial Robots market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia Pacific region holds the major Industrial Robots market share of around 66.40% in 2019. The rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific could lead to a steady revenue generation opportunity for the industrial robotics industry in the coming years.

Influence of the Industrial Robots Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Industrial Robots Market.

-Industrial Robots Market recent innovations and major events.

-A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Industrial Robots Market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Industrial Robots Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Industrial Robots Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Industrial Robots Market.

