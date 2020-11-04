Returnable Packaging Market 2020- Outlook, Strategies, Industry Growth, Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers till 2023

Summary

Returnable Packaging Market By Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood and Others), Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC), Dunnage, Drums & Barrels, Bottles and Others), End Use (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Consumer Goods) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Global Synopsis

Returnable packaging is also termed as reusable packaging that is made of durable materials like polypropylene and corrugated plastics. It is designed for multiple trips and has extended shelf-life. Various features associated with returnable packaging are cost effectiveness, improved product safety and reusability. Returnable packaging is used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and consumer goods.

The global Returnable Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global market for returnable packaging has been divided into four major regions — North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. European region accounted for the largest market share, in 2017, followed by the North America and Asia-Pacific. Factors affecting the growth of this market are increased awareness about sustainable packaging and strong industrial base in this region. In addition, improvements in the economy of this region and increase in demand for packaged food & beverages driving the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness to reduce packaging waste and demand for bulk transportation are the major driving factors. North America is expected to be the fast growing market during the forecast period. Rapidly expanding consumer markets and abundantly available natural resources are the major factors driving the market in this region. In Asia-pacific, China and India are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to rapid growth in industrialization and manufacturing activities. In rest of the world, the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow due to increasing demand from food & beverage and consumer goods in Middle East and manufacturing sector in Africa.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Returnable packaging market are Brambles (Australia), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Menasha Corporation (US), DS Smith (UK), Myers Industries (US), Nefab Group (Sweden), Rehrig Pacific Company (US), IPL Plastics (Ireland), Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Vetropack Holding (Switzerland) among others.

Market Segmentation

For the purpose of analysis, the global Returnable Packaging Market has been divided on the basis of four segments: material, product type, end-use, and region. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into plastic, metal, wood, and others. Under the material segment, plastic accounts for the largest market share. Plastic returnable packaging is preferred due to their extensive flexibility, reusability and cost effectiveness.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented as follows: pallets, crates, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), dunnage, drums & barrels, bottles and others. IBC containers to dominate the product type segment of the market and the same is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand from various end-use applications like food & beverages and petroleum & lubricants is driving the growth of this segment. IBC’s are preferred due various features such as high strength, durability and long span. Pallets segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to increase in demand for consumer goods.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented as automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and consumer goods. Automotive dominates the end-use segment and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased us of returnable containers by automotive manufactures to transport different parts of automotive components to suppliers and the need for cost reduction for automotive manufactures to handle competition are the factors driving the growth of the market. Food & beverages segment is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to increase in demand for storage and transportation of bulk food products and various beverages.

Intended Audience

End-Users

Government Associations

Research Institutes

Distribution vendors

Technology Innovators

Manufacturers

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global returnable packaging market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global returnable packaging market by material, by capacity, by end use, and by region.

