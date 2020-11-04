Covid-19 Impact on Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: IBM, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, Oracle Corporation, etc. | InForGrowth

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market 2020 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market size by analyzing historical data and future projections.

The report features unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. The report elaborates the historical and current trends molding the growth of the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market

Download Free Exclusive Sample Report on Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market is available at https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6480006/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-and-log

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Report are

IBM

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Facebook

Alibaba

Baidu

Tencent

. Based on type, report split into

Arti?cial neural networks

Machine learning

Other

. Based on Application Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market is segmented into

Inventory control and planning

Transportation network design

Purchasing and supply management

Demand planning and forecasting

Other