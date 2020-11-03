U.S. and Canada Abrasives Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2026

An abrasive is a type of hard metal, which is commonly used across various industries for cleaning, grinding, and polishing hard surfaces. These are classified into natural and synthetic abrasives. The abrasives market covers a wide variety of materials used on a large scale in several products in industries, such as automotive, metal fabrication, machinery, electronics, and construction. The general applications of abrasive materials include grinding, tumbling media, cutting wheels, tool sharpening, and metal cleaning. Furthermore, industrial applications of abrasives market are peening, de-flashing, paint stripping, blast cleaning, and de-burring.

The U.S. and Canada abrasives market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the abrasive market. It includes the qualitative & quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview with market growth and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

Increase in application areas of abrasives in metal fabrication and automotive industries fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in production of electronic components and highest growth in consumption of medical devices boost the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for bonded abrasives among e-commerce industry and soaring applications of abrasives in construction, cleaning, maintenance, power generation, and medical devices are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market.

The U.S. and Canada abrasives market is segmented on the basis of type, material, industry verticals, material, and country. Based on type, it is classified into bonded, coated, and super. Based on material, it is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. By industry verticals, it is divided into automotive (only cars), automotive aftermarket service, oil, gas and petrochemicals, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals, transportation equipment (except cars), metal fabrication, mining, shipyards, cannabis, and others.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of U.S. and Canada Abrasives industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.