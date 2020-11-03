Asia-Pacific Wipes Market Will Likely To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of 13.8% By 2027 | Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,Procter & Gamble,The Clorox Company,Contac Inc

Wipesare small moist cloth pieces that are used for cleaning surfaces. They are meant to reduce the use of cloth, paper, or any other liquids used for wiping. These wipes used for light rubbing or friction wiping to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. They benefit by facilitating a convenient way of maintaining personal hygiene. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties.Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes

Key Players:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,Procter & Gamble,The Clorox Company,Contac Inc.,Diamond Wipes International Inc.,DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,Rockline Industries,Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Nice-Pak Products, Inc.,S.C. Johnson & Son

The AsiaPacific wipes market is accounted to US$ 3,073.9Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2019?2030, to account to US$ 13,961.1Mn by 2030.

However,disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes in Asia Pacific. The supermarkets and hypermarketsare gaining popularity among buyers for purchasing wipes in countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of online, both in strength and volume.

The AsiaPacific wipes market is segmented on the basis of type into baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others. The baby wipes segment is estimated to hold a leading share of the Asia Pacific wipes market, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Baby wipes are saturated with solutions ranges from gentle cleansing ingredients such as water, moisturizing agents, fragrance, and preservatives to alcohol-based cleansing agents.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Asia-Pacific Wipes industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

