Baby Powder Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2028

Baby Powder Market Introduction:

Toiletries for baby are important personal care product categories with baby powder being one of the most important product categories. Skin care is of extreme importance among infants in order to improve and maintain overall personal hygiene. The skin of babies is thin, dry and prone to infection which results in demand for products that help in improving the overall performance of the infants. Today, variety of baby powders are available in the marketplace resulting in its increasing application. Baby powders are used for preventing diaper rash, as a deodorant, and for other cosmetic applications. Baby powder is made from talc which is a clay mineral comprised of, silicone, magnesium and oxygen. It is used to absorb moisture from the skin and prevents thus preventing infection. The global baby powder market is estimated to represent significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing parental concerns regarding personal hygiene market for their babies and children’s.

Baby Powder Market Segmentation:

Global baby powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, type and sales channel. On the basis of nature, the global baby powder market is segmented into, organic and synthetic. The demand for organic baby powder is expected to witness highest growth in the overall baby powder market attributable to growing trend towards natural and organic products. There has been increasing demand from consumers for natural products which is expected to raise the market for baby powders over the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel the global baby powder market is segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats. Hypermarkets/supermarkets is the largest retail channel for baby’s oil across the globe.

Baby Powder Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region the global baby powder market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for the largest market share in the global baby powder market attributable to increasing concerns of parents to maintain personal hygiene among their children’s. Baby powders contains antibacterial formulation which prevent baby’s skin from infection and other harmful skin problems. This is expected to create more and more demand for baby powders among the consumers worldwide. Baby powder absorbs moisture, reduces friction thus protecting soft skin in babies. Other markets including Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan are expected to hold significant revenue share in the overall baby powder market during the forecast period.

Easy availability of baby powder on retail formats is further expected to escalate the market revenue generation in the overall baby powder market during the forecast period.

Baby Powder Market Drivers and Trends

Baby powder is an essential product in the overall personal hygiene category which is driving its use among consumers across the globe. Increasing number of infants across the globe is expected to drive the penetration of baby care products including, baby powders among consumers. The baby powder market is further pushed by rising disposable income and increasing spending on personal care products. Increasing use of naturally derived consumer products will further accelerate the market revenues of the baby powder market. However, growing concerns with regards to the side effects of the baby powder is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. For example, continuous application of baby powders may cause respiratory problems such as talcosis in infants. Apart from this inhalation of baby powders have also been known to cause asthma and pneumonia among babies who have weaker immunity. The global market for Baby Powder is expected to depict considerable growth during the forecast period.

Baby Powder Market Key Players:

Key player operating in the global baby powder market includes, Burt’s Bees, Johnson & Johnson, Mothercare, PZ Cussons, The Himalaya Drug Company, Bathtime Kids, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Kimberly-Clark Corp and others.

Report Highlights: