Significant Growth Foreseen by Sleep Apnea Implants Market During 2019-2029

Increased stress in everyday life, improper lifestyle and extended working hours are some of the factors that cause sleep apnea due to improper and insufficient sleep cycles. The Obstructive sleep apnea is one of the most common and serious condition. In this condition, the muscles in the airway relax during sleep causing the airway to narrow, thereby blocking or hindering the natural flow of air into the lungs. One of the most common symptoms of sleep apnea is loud snoring. In order to reduce the snoring and improve the flow of air, Medtronic developed the Pillar Procedure which involves the use of pillar-like implants on the soft palate. These implants support the palate as well as the tongue maintaining a gap for better flow of air. Pillar Palatal LLC then later was formed for the acquisition of the pillar procedure business from Medtronic. Another similar device is the LinguaFlex Tongue Retractor. This is a small device that flexible and is used to support the tongue base in order to prevent the backward collapse of the tongue. These type of sleep apnea implants can be easily implanted within 15 minutes through minimally invasive procedures.

Nurostimulating devices for sleep apnea is another are that is being explored recently. These sleep apnea devices contain a small implantable stimulator that is connected to the base of the tongue. The implant may require an activation chip that allows remote operation of the stimulator or may be preprogrammed. This type of sleep apnea implants is designed to stimulate key tongue muscles to control the upper airway flow so as to reduce or eliminate sleep apnea in patients. Some of the companies that offer sleep apnea implants based on neurostimulation include, ImThera, Nyxoah SA and Inspire Medical Systems.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in sleep disorders particularly obstructive sleep apnea is one of the main factors that dives the growth of the sleep apnea implants market. Increase in awareness leads to an increase in the number of patients diagnosed with sleep disorders that in turn increased the treatment rate. Thus an increase in awareness is also an important factor that drives the growth of the sleep apnea implants market. However, increased cost of the procedure, availability of a number of alternatives such as ventilators, masks and mouth cards hinder the growth of the sleep apnea implants market.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market: Segmentation

The global Sleep Apnea Implants market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region:

Based on the product type, the global Sleep Apnea Implants market is segmented into:

Neuromodulator Implants

Tongue obstruction Implants

Based on the end users, the global Sleep Apnea Implants market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Sleep Apnea Implants Market: Overview

Sleep Apnea Implants market consist of two major types of implants, which include neuromodulator implants and tongue obstruction implants. Tongue obstruction implants include implants such as the pillar procedure implants and other similar devices that support the tongue so as to prevent complete relaxation of the tongue that may obstruct the flow of air into the lungs. While the neuromodulator type of sleep apnea implants are relatively new in the sleep apnea implants market and are used to gently stimulate the tongue muscles to prevent complete relation of the muscle during sleep.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market: Regional Outlook

Rise in awareness, increased healthcare spending and technology advancements are some of the factors that drive the growth of the sleep apnea implants market in North America to take maximum share of the sleep apnea implants market.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market: Key Players

Pillar Palatal LLC, LinguaFlex LLC, Nyxoah SA, ImThera, and Inspire Medical Systems are some of the manufacturers that offer sleep apnea implants. Many players in the sleep apnea implants market focus on mergers and acquisitions as their major strategy for the growth of the product line in the sleep apnea implants market. For an instance, LivaNova PLC announced an agreement to acquire ImThera in December 2017.

