Universal Testing Machine Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019-2029

The physical and mechanical testing of the material is a major part of the product development process. The universal testing machine (UTM) test allows the manufacturers to understand the product and its characteristics. Universal testing machine employs variety of tests to determine the sustainability of the component or the material for desired applications. The universal testing machine is designed to find the mechanical properties of the materials under tension, compression, bending, and shear loads. The demand for the universal testing machine is increasing rapidly due to need of the universal testing machine in the Defense, military, construction industry, automobile manufacturing, astronautics & aeronautics, scientific and education and other end uses.

The universal testing machine can test various kinds of materials, ranging from flexible samples, such as textiles and rubber, to hard samples, such as concrete and metals. This diversity of the universal testing machine is significantly driving the growth of the universal testing machine market across the globe.

Need of universal testing machine in automobile industries driving the growth of the market

Now a days, the demand for the universal testing machine is rapidly increasing in the automobile industries due to the various physical properties of the material which can be evaluated under one device, such as yield strength, tensile strength, compression, elastic and plastic deformation, bend compression, elasticity, and strain hardening. The mechanical testing of the component in the automobile industry is one of the major parameters for component quality and the safety assurance. These factors are boosting the growth of the universal testing machine market around the globe.

Universe Testing Machine is extensively used for testing of variety of materials

One of the benefits of Universal Testing Machine is that device can be used to test the strength, durability of various materials. It is rapidly being used in laboratories and by manufacturers to test variety of materials such as ceramics, polymers, rubber, and metal.

The major challenge that is hindering the growth of the market is the high cost and the maintenance associated with the universal testing machine. To operate the universal testing machine, the experienced professional is required.

Global Universal Testing Machine Market: Segmentation

The universal testing machine market has been segmented on the basis of application, material type, end use and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of application:

Compression

Bending

Tensile

Load

Segmentation on the Basis of material type:

Textiles

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end use:

Automobile manufacturing industries

Construction industries

Civil engineering

Educational institutes

Defense

Astronautics & aeronautics

Global Universal Testing Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Global Universal Testing Machine Market are AMETEK.Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hung Ta Instrument Co., Ltd., Hegewald & Peschke, Heng Yu Instrument (China), Instron, Mts, Shanghai Hualong Test Instrumens Co. Ltd., Shanghai Songdun, Shenzhen Reger Instrument, Shimadzu, Sincotec, Testometric, Tinius Olsen, Wazau, Zwick/Roell, Ccesyj, Cckx, MTS Systems, Applied Test Systems, Illinois Tool Works, Zwick Roell, Buehler, Emerson , Tinius Olsen, and TA Instruments

Global Universal Testing Machine Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the government with major economies in the field of mechanical industries

such as Japan, Germany, the United States, and South Korea are capturing the largest market share in the universal testing machine market. Due to the fast inventions and developments in the automobile industry, also due to the adoption of universal testing machine in several construction and manufacturing industries. Moreover, rising concerns about the quality control and quality assurance in the manufacturing industries in various countries such as France, and India are also contributing to the growth of the universal testing machine market. Also, in Europe, it is expected to witness the high growth of universal testing machine market in the forecasted period due to the rise in the number of automation industries and power plants in the region. The universal testing machine market in the Asia Pacific is also expected to develop at a higher CAGR, due to numerous initiatives taken by the governments in up grading the quality of the products and safety of the product, is boosting the growth of the universal testing machine market.

The Universal Testing Machine market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The Universal Testing Machine market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: