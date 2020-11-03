Secure Web Gateway Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2029

Globally, increasing adoption of cloud-based deployment options create new market opportunity for secure web gateway solutions vendors. These solution vendors are also integrating secure web gateway solution with other security technologies such as breach detection systems (BDS) and promising cloud access security brokers (CASBs). Most of the enterprises implement secure web gateway solutions to protect Web-surfing PCs from threats and implements enterprise and regulatory policy compliance. Secure Web gateway filters the unwanted malware such as malicious- code detection, and application controls for instant messaging (IM) and Skype from internet traffic. Secure Web gateway protects customer’s data when they are connected to unregulated networks with a steady protection policy. Secure Web gateway provides high-performance web security through an on-premises application that can be deployed both on devoted hardware and a virtual machine. Secure Web gateway is incorporated with the security connected platform to facilitate more effective threat detection, decrease the instance response times and improve the operational efficiency.

Secure Web GatewayMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver growth for Secure Web gateway market is increasing usage cloud based services which increases the demand for secure web gateway to secure cloud based data from malware attacks on internet and controlling the productivity of the enterprises.In addition to that, the usage of mobile devices which has increased globally which generates massive amount of data which is shared across internet through secure web gateway is another driving factor for secure web gateway market growth.

However, the secure web gateway market is having various challenges such as lack of adoption among enterprises and lack of awareness for secure web gateway solutions.

Secure Web GatewayMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Software Solutions:

Data loss prevention

Email gateway

Social media control

Content inspection management

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Secure Web GatewayMarket: key players

Some of the key players for Secure Web Gateway Market are, IBM, Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation (McAfee), Citrix, Sophos Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., and Trend Micro, Inc.

Secure Web Gateway Market: Regional Overview

Secure Web Gateway Market is currently dominated by North America due increasing adoption of cloud based solutions this region.Asia Pacific Secure Web Gateway Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



