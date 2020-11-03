NDT Inspection Services Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2020

NDT Inspection Services Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the global NDT Inspection Services Market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

NDT Inspection Services Market: Segmentation

The global NDT Inspection Services Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Offering Type

Non-destructive Testing Services

Non-destructive Testing Equipment

Test Method

Visual Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiograhic Testing

Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the global NDT Inspection Services Market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes analysis on target segments, regions and differentiating strategies. Demand and supply side trends are provided and the section concludes with recommendations for non-destructive testing services.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the global non-destructive testing market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to non-destructive testing services and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the global NDT Inspection Services Market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This section provides the market background impacting the key trends, macro-economic factors, and dynamics with a special focus on value chain analysis present in the global NDT Inspection Services Market.

Chapter 04 – COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

This chapter offers business impact of COVID-19 on adoption of non-destructive testing services based on the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market value growth rate. This section also highlights pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis, followed by the key strategies incorporated by market players during the ongoing pandemic.

Chapter 05 – Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Analysis (2015 – 2019) and Forecast (2020 – 2030) – Introduction

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the global NDT Inspection Services Market during the forecast period. It includes analysis of the historical NDT Inspection Services Market, along with a detailed opportunity analysis for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Along with this, the year-on-year growth trend analysis of the global NDT Inspection Services Market has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 6 – Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Offering Type

By offering type, the global NDT Inspection Services Market is segmented into services and equipment. In this chapter, readers can find market values based on offering type for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 7 – Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Test Method

With respect to test method, the global non-destructive testing market is segmented into visual testing, magnetic particle testing, liquid penetrant testing, Eddy current testing, ultrasonic testing, and radiographic testing. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by test method. Readers can also find market values based on test method for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 08 – Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Industry Vertical

On the basis of industry vertical, the global non-destructive market is segmented into oil and gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, construction, automotive, power generation, and others. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by test method. Readers can also find market values based on test method for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 9 – Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the NDT Inspection Services Market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by region. Readers can also find market values based on region for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 10 – North America NDT Inspection Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America NDT Inspection Services Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Non-Destructive Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the NDT Inspection Services Market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Cambodia Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Europe NDT Inspection Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the non-destructive market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the U.K., BENELUX, Russia, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – East Asia NDT Inspection Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the East Asian NDT Inspection Services Market constituted by China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 14 – Southeast Asia and Pacific Non-Destructive Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the non-destructive market in the Southeast Asia and Pacific region by focusing on India, ASEAN countries, Oceania countries, and the rest of Southeast Asia and Pacific.

Chapter 15 – Middle East and Africa NDT Inspection Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the NDT Inspection Services Market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share analysis of key players and HHI analysis on the concentration in the global NDT Inspection Services Market.

Chapter 17 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent participants in the non-destructive testing services marekt, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, product portfolio, key financials, and key developments and strategies. Some of the market players featured in the report are Fisher Technologies, Inc., Olympus Corp., Nikon Metrology NV, Ashtead Technology Ltd., Mistras Group, Inc., Yxlon International GmbH, Sonatest Ltd., Eddyfi, and Zetec, Inc.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the NDT Inspection Services Market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the NDT Inspection Services Market.

