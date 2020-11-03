Body Armor Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast – 2020

Body Armor Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the body armor market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of body armor market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global body armor market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Soft

Hard

Accessories

Material Type

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Others

Application

Defence & Security Personnel

Law Enforcement Officers

Civilians

Level

Level I

Level II A

Level III A

Level III

Level IV

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the body armor market includes the market country analysis, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global body armor market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the body armor market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the body armor market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the body armor market report. The associated industry assessment of the body armor market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the body armor market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the body armor market is analyzed. The technological advancements in the body armor market is also provided. The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the body armor market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the body armor market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 03 – Global Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical body armor market (2014-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2019-2029). This chapter provides details about the body armor market on the basis of product type, material type, application, level and region. This chapter explains how the Body armor market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 04 – North America Body Armor Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the body armor market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. This chapter provides details about the North America body armor market on the basis of product type, material type, application, level.

Chapter 05 – Latin America Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the body armor market in the Latin America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America. This chapter provides details about the Latin America body armor market on the basis of product type, material type, application, level.

Chapter 06 -Europe Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the body armor market based on product type, material type, application, level for all countries such as Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 07 – East Asia Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the body armor market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the body armor in several countries such as China, Japan, South Kore are included in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – South Asia Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the body armor market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 09 – Oceania Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the body armor market in the Oceania region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 10 – Middle East and Africa Body Armor Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter offers insights into how the body armor market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 11- Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the body armor market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 12 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading companies in the body armor market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are The BAE Systems; Aegis Engineering Ltd.; AR500 Armor; Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.; Ceradyne, Inc.; Hellweg International; Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.; Kejo Limited Company; Ballistic Body Armor Pty; Pacific Safety Products; and Safariland, LLC and others.

Chapter 13 – Disclaimer

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the body armor report. This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the body armor market.

