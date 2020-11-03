Cycling Wears Market May See a Big Move with Castelli Cycling, Giro Sport Design, Rapha Racing

Latest released the research study on Global Cycling Wears Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cycling Wears Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cycling Wears Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Cycling Wears are:

Castelli Cycling, Giro Sport Design, Rapha Racing Limited, Champion System, Cycle Wear Limited, Assos of Switzerland SA, Cuore of Switzerland Inc., Endura Limited, 2xu Pty Ltd., Santini Cycling Wear

Definition:

Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes clothing, footwear, head gear, eye wear. There are some tights and knickers that are available without a chamois liner so they will fit over a pair of cycling shorts with no problem. The leg warmers are a handy cycling accessory that can be used on the fly to make a pair of cycling shorts into tights or knickers. People are choosing cycling as a hobby and growing portion of the population living healthier lifestyles thereby rising participation in sports and fitness activities is driving growth of the cycling wear market.

On January 31, 2019 Castelli Cycling have discoverde the Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The 2019 collection features numerous details that make a huge difference including innovations that come from our collaboration with Team Sky.

On December 7, 2019 Santini Designs Boels-Dolmans Womenâ€™s Team Kit. The Italian company has created a full line of garments to allow the girls tackle all kinds of weather both in training and in competition.

Cycling Wears Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Clothing (Leggings, Shorts, Gloves, Jackets, Jersey, Arm/Leg Warmers), Footwear, Head Gear, Eye Wear), Application (Male, Female), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Growing Inclination of the Population towards a Healthy Lifestyle

Growing Adoption of Bicycles as Sustainable Mode of Transportation

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of People Opting For Cycling as a Hobby

Rising Participation in Sports and Fitness Activities

Market Opportunity:

Growing Number of Bicycle Riding Organizations and Bicycle Racing Events

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

