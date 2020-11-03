Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Kinaxis,Manhattan Associate, Proactis Holdings

Latest released the research study on Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.
Major Players in Retail Sourcing and Procurement are:
Kinaxis,Manhattan Associate , Proactis Holdings Plc. , Coupa Software , HighJump. ,Basware Corporation ,SAP SE ,Oracle Corporation ,IBM Corporation ,Epicor Software Corporation
Definition:
The sourcing & procurement processes are designed in order to evaluate and engage the suppliers for acquiring goods and services. It comprises processes such as insourcing, outsourcing, global sourcing, and strategic sourcing among others. In order to enhance the consumer experience, the retail industry has shifted to automated, industrialized, and cloud-based solutions for the retention of the customers. To increase the business and sales the retail industry has focused on the adoption of cloud and mobile technologies for the procurement and sourcing activities.
Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:
Study by Deployment Mode (On-cloud, On-premises), Services (Training and Support, Implementation and Consulting), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Retail Enterprise, Large Retail Enterprise), Solution Type (Procure-to-pay, Strategic sourcing, Supplier management, Contract management, Spend analysis, Others)
Market Influencing Trends:
Growing Interest of Retailers in Predictive
Analytics Automation in Procurement Activities
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand for Centralized Procurement
Increasing Focus on Digital Transformation
Need For Increased Visibility in Supply Chain
Market Opportunity:
Rapid Economic Growth and Disposable Income in Emerging Economies
Retailers Increasingly Adopting Omni Channel Strategy
Increasing Business Complexities and Globalization
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Key Features of the Report:
- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)
- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies
- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market
- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up’s details that are actively working in the market
- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario
What are the market factors that are explained in the Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market report?
– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.
– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
Extracts from Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Share and Market Overview
Chapter 3: Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis
3.1 Market Concentration Rate
3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]
3.3 Heat Map Analysis
3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]
3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019
3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)
Chapter 4: Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)
– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.
– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
Chapter 5: Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))
5.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025
5.2 Different Retail Sourcing and Procurement Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)
5.3 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis
5.4 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025
5.5 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis
Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer
