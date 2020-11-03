Payment Gateway Solutions Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | PayPal Holdings, Stripe, Amazon Payments

Latest released the research study on Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Payment Gateway Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Payment Gateway Solutions Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Payment Gateway Solutions are:

PayPal Holdings, Inc., Stripe, Amazon Payments, Skrill, PayU, 2Checkout , Authorize.net, Payza, SecurionPay

Definition:

A payment gateway is an application that authorizes payment for e-businesses, online retails, and brick and mortar businesses, among others. It is virtual equivalent to the physical point of sale established in several retail outlets. It encrypts confidential information, such as credit & debit card numbers to make sure that the data which is passed between the customer and merchant is secure and confidential.

Payment Gateway Solutions Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Online Payment Gateway, Offline Payment Gateway), Application (Retail, E-commerce, Finance, Government, Education, Utilities, Healthcare, Non-Profits), Business Size (Small and Medium Business, Large Businesses)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rise of the Fintech

Modernizing the payments infrastructure

The Number of Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions Is Increasing

Market Drivers:

Booming Online Businesses Worldwide

The Increased Internet Infrastructure Globally

The Rapid Adoption of Online Payments among the Consumers

Market Opportunity:

The Emerging Demand from Developing Nations

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Payment Gateway Solutions Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Payment Gateway Solutions Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Payment Gateway Solutions Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

