Parks and Recreation Software Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Daxko, Corrigo, MyRec.com, RecDesk

Daxko, Corrigo, MyRec.com, RecDesk, EMS Software, eTrak, Aluvii, DASH Platform, Geographic Technologies Group, Jarvis

Definition:

Parks and recreation organization needs a very effective recreation management software, which can help in reducing the strain of the day-to-day operations and help workers spend more time improving the lives of others. This kind of software help visitors with registrations and reservations of facilities and activities. Users of parks and recreation software can also sell tickets, passes, and other products and services, as well as it can also process payments. While POS features are many of the time included in parks and recreation solutions, some vendors also prefer to deliver integration with POS. Integration with back office software, like as accounting and human resources tools, is also provided to manage the finances and employees

Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Application (Large Enterprise, SMB), Deployment model (Cloud based, On premise)

Market Influencing Trends:

Parks and Recreation Software is playing active role in community health and fitness

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the emerging markets

Rapid demand for software to plan, manage, and automate event activities throughout of their life cycle

Market Opportunity:

The parks and recreation Software offers organisers with maximum control and flexibility

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

What are the market factors that are explained in the Parks and Recreation Software Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Parks and Recreation Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Parks and Recreation Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Parks and Recreation Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

