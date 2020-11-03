Global Transformer Service Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global transformer service market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Transformer Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Testing & Monitoring, Maintenance, Others), By Application (Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other transformer service market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Transformer Service Market Research Report:

Siemens

ABB

GE

C-EPRI China Electric Power Research Institute

Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric

BHEL

NR Electric

Hyosung and Hitachi Ltd

“Contract Between Korea Electric Power Corporation and ABB to Propel Market Growth”

ABB has secured a contract from Korea Electric Power Corporation to build two new HVDC converter stations to link the mainland with Jeju and one of its nine provinces. The converter stations will provide an additional 200 MW of power to Jeju, which currently receives most of its power from the mainland via two HVDC links that transport 700 MW of electricity. The launch of new HVDC converter stations is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, the contract between Korea Electric Power Corporation and General Electric is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition, the contract between Korea Electric Power Corporation and General Electric is expected to spur the growth of the market. For instance, in Feb 2018, General Electric has secured a contract from Korea Electric Power Corporation to provide equipment and expertise to deliver a 4 GW HVDC transmission link from the power complex located East of South Korea, to Seoul’s metropolitan area. The worth of the contract is $320 million.

However, the high installation cost and long approval process for the installation of the HVDC converter station is expected to hamper the HVDC converter station market growth.

Regional Analysis for Transformer Service Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Transformer Service Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Transformer Service Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Transformer Service Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

