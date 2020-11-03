COVID-19 Epidemic Impact On Carrier Screening Market – Industry Inflation till 2027

Carrier Screening Market: Introduction

Carrier screening is a genetic test used to determine if a healthy person is a carrier of a recessive genetic disease or a gene for certain genetic disorders. It provides life-lasting information about an individual’s reproductive risk and the chances of having a child with a genetic disease.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Carrier Screening Market

Globally, the average age of first time mothers has been increasing, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., England, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. Financial stability, rise in literacy rates, and social factors are key aspects for advancing maternal age. The risk of fetal chromosomal abnormalities is directly related to the increase in maternal age. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the risk of fetal chromosomal abnormalities increases gradually up to the age of 30, and rises exponentially beyond that. This growth in average maternal age is estimated to boost the incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, leading to a rise in demand for carrier screening.

People with the Down syndrome have high risk of contracting Alzheimer’s disease, heart defects, pre-leukemia, and hearing issues. Various organizations such as The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis, and the U.S. National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) create awareness about precautions and issues pertaining to the fetus. Various organizations are developing new technologies to ensure safety for both the mother and fetus. They are also working on increasing awareness among pregnant women. Furthermore, doctors advise different prenatal and newborn carrier screening tests for pregnant mothers during regular health checkups. This helps create awareness among them. As a result, most of the pregnant women in the U.S. undergo testing for carrier screening. Companies operating in the global carrier screening market primarily adopt the next generation sequencing (NGS) approach to detect fetal abnormalities. Continuous efforts are being made by manufacturers to improve the existing technology and introduce a new breakthrough technology in the market. Recent advances in molecular technology have catapulted options for carrier screening from a gene-by-gene evaluation to panels spanning many disorders at one time.



Chain Reaction Technology Segment to Lead Global Carrier Screening Market

In terms of revenue, the polymerase chain reaction technology segment is expected to capture nearly 50% share of the market by 2027. It is anticipated to be a highly lucrative segment of the global carrier screening market during the forecast period. Different types of polymerase chain reactions (PCR) are being used in prenatal diagnosis genetic testing such as standard PCR, real-time PCR, digital PCR, and RT-PCR. These polymerase chain reactions (PCRs) play an important role in determination of gene expression, microRNA expression, and genotyping. DNA sequencing allows rapid amplification of small fragments of DNA and RNA. The market is primarily driven by the rise in incidence of genetic diseases coupled with better precision and reliability of the technique.

The carrier screening market is significantly underpenetrated in many countries in Asia such as Japan, India, and China vis-à-vis that in North America and Europe. This can be primarily ascribed to the lack of access to genetic testing and low level of awareness in countries in Asia. The region offers offer immense opportunities for the carrier screening market, led by the presence of a large population base and continuous economic development in countries. High birth rates in India and China are projected to provide a major advantages to developers, provided the tests available are cost-effective. In such a scenario, focusing on these emerging markets is likely to enable prenatal and newborn genetic testing developers and providers to record high growth in revenue.

Key Players Operating in Global Carrier Screening Market

Manufacturers in the global carrier screening market are increasingly investing in research and development of new and innovative techniques to manufacture advanced products for screening. These players are also focusing on offering highly efficient and reliable products.

Leading companies operating in the global carrier screening market are:

Eurofins Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Sema4

Myriad Genetics

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Invitae

OPKO Health

Fulgent Genetics

Global Carrier Screening Market: Research Scope

Global Carrier Screening Market, by Type

Expanded Carrier ScreeningCustomized Panel Testing

Predesigned Panel Testing

Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

Global Carrier Screening Market, by Condition

Pulmonary

Hematological

Neurological

Others

Global Carrier Screening Market, by Technology

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarray

Others

Global Carrier Screening Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices & Clinics

Others

