Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Research Report: Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Abaxis (Zoetis), Samsung Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, ACON Laboratories, Cardinal Health

Types: Urinalysis Analyzers

Blood Glucose Meter

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Blood Gas Analyzers

INR Test Meter

Cardiac Marker Analyzers

PH Meter

Electrolyte Analyzers

Hemoglobin Meter

Other

Applications: Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices

1.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Segment by Product Type

1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Product Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Urinalysis Analyzers

1.2.3 Blood Glucose Meter

1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

1.2.5 Blood Gas Analyzers

1.2.6 INR Test Meter

1.2.7 Cardiac Marker Analyzers

1.2.8 PH Meter

1.2.9 Electrolyte Analyzers

1.2.10 Hemoglobin Meter

1.2.11 Other

1.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Laboratory

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Industry

1.7 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production

3.6.1 China Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production

3.7.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Product Type

5.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Market Share by Product Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Product Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price by Product Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Business

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Abbott Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Roche Diagnostics

7.2.1 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Roche Diagnostics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Medtronic

7.3.1 Medtronic Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Medtronic Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Medtronic Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Medtronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Johnson & Johnson

7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Siemens Healthineers

7.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Philips Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Philips Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Philips Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Abaxis (Zoetis)

7.7.1 Abaxis (Zoetis) Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Abaxis (Zoetis) Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Abaxis (Zoetis) Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Abaxis (Zoetis) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Samsung Healthcare

7.8.1 Samsung Healthcare Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Samsung Healthcare Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Samsung Healthcare Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Samsung Healthcare Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Beckman Coulter

7.9.1 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Beckman Coulter Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ACON Laboratories

7.10.1 ACON Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 ACON Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ACON Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 ACON Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cardinal Health

7.11.1 Cardinal Health Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Cardinal Health Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Cardinal Health Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Cardinal Health Main Business and Markets Served

8 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices

8.4 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Distributors List

9.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices

13 Forecast by Product Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Product Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Product Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Product Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

