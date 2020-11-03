Laser Plastic Welding Market 2020 Research and Developments American Industrial Company, Dukane Corp., Dilas Diodelaser, Hylax Technology

Laser plastic welding is increasingly being deployed across industries, principally while manufacturing products that are produced of thermal-sensitive materials. In addition, laser plastic welding is gaining substantial traction in wide-area lamination, as the technology offers accurate patterns. These two factors are among the chief driving factors for laser plastic welding market. Asia-Pacific region is experiencing higher demand for the technology, and is expected to showcase much higher demand and procurement rate during the forecast period, which is anticipated to foster the laser plastic welding market.

American Industrial Company, Dukane Corp., Dilas Diodelaser, Hylax Technology, Han's Laser Corporation, Jenoptik, LPKF Laser and Electronics, LDM, O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH, ROFIN

The extensive usage and adoption rate of laser plastic welding is a key catalyzer for laser plastic welding market. The continuously growing smaller and large component manufacturers across automotive industry, medical devices, and electronics, among others is generating substantial demand for laser plastic welding, which is supporting the growth of the laser plastic welding market. The demand for laser plastic welding is anticipated to witness pertaining to the rise in number of SMEs in the above mentioned industries.

The “Global Laser Plastic Welding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the laser plastic welding market with detailed market segmentation – type, industry, laser, and geography. The global laser plastic welding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laser plastic welding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global laser plastic welding market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, laser. Based on type, the laser plastic welding market is segmented into standalone systems and integrate systems. On the basis of industry, the laser plastic welding market is segmented into automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, healthcare, others. Based on laser, the laser plastic welding market is segmented into CO2 laser, diode laser, and fibre laser.

