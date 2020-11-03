Machine Vision Laser Market Next Big Thing Cavitar, Cognex Corporation, Laser Components GmbH, Laserex

Machine vision lasers are usually beam-shaped in dots, lines, and other geometric patterns, such as circles and grids, and depending on the system’s requirements, they can come in a wide range of wavelengths. The market for machine vision lasers has advanced considerably to meet the growing demand for traditional and non-traditional applications. Advances in processing capabilities have made laser systems for machine vision more powerful. Such advances have increased processing power, reduced costs, and operational complexities, thereby expanding the scope for a broader application of machine vision laser technology.

Leading Machine Vision Laser Market Players:

Cavitar Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Laser Components GmbH, Laserex, Power Technology, Inc., ProPhotonix, RAYLASE GMBH, RPMC Lasers, STEMMER IMAGING AG, Z-LASER GmbH

Machine vision is the process of using active imaging technologies for process control and robot guidance in industrial applications to automate inspection and analysis. Machine vision lasers in many image processing systems are used as structured lighting, offering several exciting automation and quality control opportunities. To detect defects and measure diameters, edges, gaps, machine vision lasers are used.

The “Global Machine Vision Laser Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The machine vision laser market report aims to provide an overview of the machine vision laser market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user, and geography. The global machine vision laser market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading machine vision laser market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global machine vision laser market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. Based on type, the machine vision laser market is segmented into: Smart Machine Vision Systems, PC-Based Machine Vision Systems, and 3D Machine Vision Systems. On the basis of application, the machine vision laser market is segmented into: Process Control, Automatic Inspection, Industrial Inspection, and Others. Based on end user machine vision laser market is segmented into: Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics, and Others.

