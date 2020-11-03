In-depth Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Global Natural Food Flavors Market

Natural food flavors are animal or plant based raw materials that are either used in a natural state or processed through physical, microbiological or enzymatic methods. In order to be listed as a natural food flavor, an ingredient must be naturally derived and should add a particular taste to the food. As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), natural food flavors must be obtained from ingredients such as meat, spices or fruit through processes such as fermentation or distillation. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and behavioral issues in children due to artificial food flavors are triggering a huge demand for natural food flavors market.

A major factor driving the growth of the global natural food flavors market is the rising health awareness among the population. Further, growing demand for organic food products and rise in the purchasing power of the population propels the market growth. Offering unique, newer and tastier flavors would largely boost the demand in the global natural food flavors market.

However, high cost involved in the preparation of natural flavors would impede the growth of the overall market. Key companies in the natural flavors market are following different strategies such as innovation and acquisition to maintain a stable growth rate and increase profitability. For example, Sensient enhances the flavor of candy with an innovative flavor technology called Sensates, which adds tingling, heat or cool refreshment to a range of other flavors. Also, Givaudan completed the acquisition of Soliance SA in 2014..

The report also discusses other important strategies such as market collaboration, research and developments, etc. to offer incisive intelligence on key market players. Also, to offer detailed market information, the report segments the global natural food flavors market on the basis of application and geography.. The application segment consists of food and beverages, savory and snacks, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and animals and pet foods.

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for global natural food flavors followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To offer a comprehensive view of the market competitors, the report profiles top key players in the global natural food flavors market. The report highlights the important market strategies and the key moves of top players such as Kerry Group, Givaudan, Firmenich, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Frutarom Industries to understand their influence on the overall market. Other key players listed in the report are, Hasegawa Co., International Flavors & Fragrance Inc., Wild Flavors Inc, Huabao International and Takasago International Corp.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report outlines the current and future trends of the global natural food flavors market along with a detailed analysis of key factors influencing the market

The study is an intensive resolution of various segments and depicts the potential of the natural food flavors market

In this study, the current market position is analyzed qualitatively as well as quantitatively and a forecast for 2014-2020 is provided to represent the key market trends.

Key companies in the natural food flavors market are profiled along with a SWOT analysis to highlight the required strengths and opportunities in the market

Porters Five Forces model is used to analyze the potency of buyers & suppliers, along with a detailed study on the market competition

The report also provides a value chain analysis, evaluating the role and value addition of key intermediaries involved in the value chain.

