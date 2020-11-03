Micro Motor Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2020-2026 | Johnson Electric, Nidec Corporation, Continental

“

The report titled Global Micro Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Micro Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Micro Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Micro Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Micro Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Micro Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Micro Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Micro Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Micro Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Micro Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Micro Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Micro Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Electric, Nidec Corporation, Continental, Bosch, Denso, Asmo, ABB, Mitsuba, Brose, Mabuchi, Valeo Group, Mahle, Panasonic, S&T Motiv, Buhler Motor, Shihlin Electric

Market Segmentation by Product: AC Micro-Motor

DC Micro-Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Medical Equipment

Industrial Automation

Aircraft

3D Printing

Construction Equipment

Others



The Micro Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Micro Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Micro Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Micro Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Micro Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC Micro-Motor

1.2.3 DC Micro-Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Micro Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Industrial Automation

1.3.5 Aircraft

1.3.6 3D Printing

1.3.7 Construction Equipment

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micro Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Micro Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Micro Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Micro Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Micro Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Micro Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Micro Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Micro Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Micro Motor Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Micro Motor Market

2.4 Key Trends for Micro Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Micro Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Micro Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Micro Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Micro Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Micro Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Micro Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Micro Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Micro Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Micro Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Micro Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Micro Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Micro Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Micro Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Micro Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Micro Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Micro Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Micro Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Micro Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Micro Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Micro Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Micro Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Micro Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Micro Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Micro Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Micro Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Micro Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Micro Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Micro Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Micro Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Micro Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Micro Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Micro Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Micro Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Micro Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Micro Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Micro Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Micro Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Micro Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Micro Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Micro Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Micro Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Micro Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Micro Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Micro Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Micro Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Johnson Electric

8.1.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

8.1.2 Johnson Electric Overview

8.1.3 Johnson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Johnson Electric Product Description

8.1.5 Johnson Electric Related Developments

8.2 Nidec Corporation

8.2.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Nidec Corporation Overview

8.2.3 Nidec Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Nidec Corporation Product Description

8.2.5 Nidec Corporation Related Developments

8.3 Continental

8.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.3.2 Continental Overview

8.3.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Continental Product Description

8.3.5 Continental Related Developments

8.4 Bosch

8.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.4.2 Bosch Overview

8.4.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Bosch Product Description

8.4.5 Bosch Related Developments

8.5 Denso

8.5.1 Denso Corporation Information

8.5.2 Denso Overview

8.5.3 Denso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Denso Product Description

8.5.5 Denso Related Developments

8.6 Asmo

8.6.1 Asmo Corporation Information

8.6.2 Asmo Overview

8.6.3 Asmo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Asmo Product Description

8.6.5 Asmo Related Developments

8.7 ABB

8.7.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.7.2 ABB Overview

8.7.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ABB Product Description

8.7.5 ABB Related Developments

8.8 Mitsuba

8.8.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mitsuba Overview

8.8.3 Mitsuba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mitsuba Product Description

8.8.5 Mitsuba Related Developments

8.9 Brose

8.9.1 Brose Corporation Information

8.9.2 Brose Overview

8.9.3 Brose Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Brose Product Description

8.9.5 Brose Related Developments

8.10 Mabuchi

8.10.1 Mabuchi Corporation Information

8.10.2 Mabuchi Overview

8.10.3 Mabuchi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Mabuchi Product Description

8.10.5 Mabuchi Related Developments

8.11 Valeo Group

8.11.1 Valeo Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Valeo Group Overview

8.11.3 Valeo Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Valeo Group Product Description

8.11.5 Valeo Group Related Developments

8.12 Mahle

8.12.1 Mahle Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mahle Overview

8.12.3 Mahle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mahle Product Description

8.12.5 Mahle Related Developments

8.13 Panasonic

8.13.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.13.2 Panasonic Overview

8.13.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.13.5 Panasonic Related Developments

8.14 S&T Motiv

8.14.1 S&T Motiv Corporation Information

8.14.2 S&T Motiv Overview

8.14.3 S&T Motiv Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 S&T Motiv Product Description

8.14.5 S&T Motiv Related Developments

8.15 Buhler Motor

8.15.1 Buhler Motor Corporation Information

8.15.2 Buhler Motor Overview

8.15.3 Buhler Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Buhler Motor Product Description

8.15.5 Buhler Motor Related Developments

8.16 Shihlin Electric

8.16.1 Shihlin Electric Corporation Information

8.16.2 Shihlin Electric Overview

8.16.3 Shihlin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Shihlin Electric Product Description

8.16.5 Shihlin Electric Related Developments

9 Micro Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Micro Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Micro Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Micro Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Micro Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Micro Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Micro Motor Distributors

11.3 Micro Motor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Micro Motor Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Micro Motor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”