Plastic Recycling Market 2020 Share, Size – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

Global Plastic Recycling Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Plastic Recycling Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Plastic Recycling Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Plastic Recycling Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Plastic Recycling market for 2018-2023.Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.Recycled plastics can be classified as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE and others in terms of material type. HDPE and PET are the major kind of recycled plastics. The market of recycled plastic is highly separated, with China, USA and Europe as the major producing area.The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.Over the next five years, projects that Plastic Recycling will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 36000 million by 2023, from US$ 25600 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Plastic Recycling Market Report are:-

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses



North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Plastic Recycling Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Plastic Recycling Segment by Type

2.3 Plastic Recycling Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Plastic Recycling Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Plastic Recycling Segment by Application

2.5 Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Plastic Recycling Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Plastic Recycling Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Plastic Recycling by Players

3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Recycling Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Plastic Recycling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Plastic Recycling Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Plastic Recycling Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Plastic Recycling by Regions

4.1 Plastic Recycling by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Plastic Recycling Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Plastic Recycling Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Plastic Recycling Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Recycling Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Plastic Recycling Distributors

10.3 Plastic Recycling Customer

11 Global Plastic Recycling Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

