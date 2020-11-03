Managed VPN MARKET TO WITNESS CONSIDERABLE UPSURGE DURING 2025

An Up to Date Report on “Managed VPN Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Managed VPN Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Managed VPN market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Managed VPN Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Managed VPN market sustainability.

Global Managed VPN Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Managed VPN Market valued approximately USD 11.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Managed VPN Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization™s network and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Growing volume of data and increasing need for IT resources in order to manage this data and decreasing the cost of managing VPN infrastructure are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing emphasis on business expansion some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Managed VPN offer various benefits such as it increases productivity, it leads single point of administration, it reduce the volume of IT help desk calls, it is cost effective, it easily work in unison with infrastructural elements and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of Managed VPN across the world. However, high expenses associated with the implementation and shortage of skilled professionals are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Managed VPN Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological advancements, increasing adoption of Managed VPN and increasing R&D investments in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Managed VPN market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to business are shifting towards managed services for long-term and short-term strategic consideration in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢AT&T

¢Cisco Systems

¢BT Group PLC

¢CenturyLink

¢Vodafone Group

¢ Verizon Communication

¢Orange Business Services

¢Tata Communication

¢NTT Corporation

¢Telefonica

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oRemote Access VPN

oSite-to-Site VPN

By Application:

oBFSI

oHealthcare

oIT & Telecommunication

oEnergy & Power

oMedia & Entertainment

oTransportation & Logistics

oManufacturing

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Managed VPN Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Managed VPN market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Managed VPN market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Managed VPN Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

