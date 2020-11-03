Window Covering Market Competitive Insights and Status Outlook | Hunter Douglas, Lotus & Windowware INC., Bombay Dyeing

Window Covering Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Window Covering Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Hunter Douglas, Lotus & Windowware INC., Bombay Dyeing, Insolroll Inc, Mariak, Welspun, SKANDIA WINDOW FASHIONS, INC., LAFAYETTE INTERIOR FASHIONS, Inter Ikea Systems B.V., MechoShade Systems, LLC, Comfortex Window Fashions, Hillarys, Louvolite, Vista Products Inc., Decora, Ena Shaw Ltd among other players domestic and global.

Global Window Covering Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Blinds & Shades, Curtains & Drapes, Shutters, Others),

Application (Residential, Commercial), Location (Exterior, Interior),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Window covering market is expected to reach USD 40.11 billion by 2027 witnessing expansion at a growth rate of 4.07% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Significant growth witnessed by the global economies and developing regions worldwide resulting in greater expenditure incurred for the betterment of houses is one of the few factors resulting in window covering reaching this estimated valuation at the end of the forecasted period.

Window covering are the products designed to protect the windows of a household, commercial spaces, institutes and other locations against various environmental factors such as weather, sunlight, and other factors. These products ensure better privacy, security or sometimes even for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of windows.

Surge of the population shifting from rural to urban locations and areas resulting in establishment of new households and locations are acting as drivers for window covering market. Shifting preference of individuals and consumers to adopt a westernized culture with improved aesthetic appearance and modernized smart products, this trend is expected to drive the market growth for window covering.

In October 2019, Inter Ikea Systems B.V. announced the launch of “Fyrtur” and “Kadrilj” range of smart window blinds at a highly competitive rate, while also removing the need of any professional installation. The smart blinds rise with the dawn and are lowered automatically upon sunset, with both models available with a remote control.

Global Market Dynamics

To comprehend Global Window Covering Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Window Covering market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

