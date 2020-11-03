Premium Water Market Insights 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Value & Volume, Growth Rate and Regional Factors 2026 Forecast

The plastic bottles are the preferred type of packaging material for premium water due to its ease of transportation along with its lesser chances spillage and damage as compared to glass bottles. The flavored and functional water is witnessing significant growth in the market. The increasing demand of consumers for premium water infused with natural ingredients and flavors is driving its market growth.

The premium water is available in the form of sparkling water, spring water, flavored water, and functional water. The consumers growing demand for functional beverages have been a crucial factor in driving the growth of premium water. The rising trend of convenience beverages among the working population has also aided in the growth of the premium water market. For instance, In April 2019, Ice Age Glacial Water launched its self-titled line of ultra-pure water. The water is free from sodium, fluoride, chlorine, and nitrate, along with being infused with electrolytes of pH 9.5.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/premium-water-market-103235

The increase in consumption of premium water by the consumers on a regular basis is driving its market growth. The premium water is free from impurities, coupled with added minerals, flavors, and herbs has drawn the consumer’s attention. The consumers shifting preference towards functional and flavored water over carbonated beverages has augmented the growth of the premium water market.

Top Key Players of Premium Water Market:-

Danone SA, Mountain Valley Spring Company, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle SA, Premium Waters, Inc., Tata Global Beverages, Nongfu Spring, Gerolsteiner Brunnen Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Rhodius Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG.

Water is a vital and essential ingredient for the survival of the living being. Growing concerns about water-borne diseases as an aftermath of drinking regular, unfiltered water is driving the premium water market. The premium water is available in the packaged form either in glass or plastic bottles making it portable and convenient for consumption. The premium water manufacturers are striving towards innovative packaging techniques to reduce waste and environmental pollution. For instance, In April 2020, Vitasoy launched a 100% recycled plastic bottles for VITA Distilled Water, as an aim towards reducing waste.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/premium-water-market-103235

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Premium Water Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Premium Water market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/premium-water-market-103235

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Have a Look at Related News

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Perfume-Market-Product-Launches-by-Unilever-and-Procter-Also-Analysis-of-Industry-Sales-Revenue-Growth-Demand-and-Opportunities-2020-to-2026_11909708

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Public-Safety-LTE-Market-Segment-Size-Share-Top-Manufacturers-Analysis-And-Predicts-Favorable-Growth-By-Forecast-Research-General-Dynamics-Corporation-Harris-Corporation-Huawei-Technologies-KT-Corporation-Samsung-Electronics_11909755

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the Industry Size they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and Market Industry-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs