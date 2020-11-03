Photomedicine Market: The Next Big Frontier for R&D & Innovation Competition | Lumenis, Erchonia, Alma Lasers

Photomedicine is the field of study in medicine which involves the research and use of photobiology related to health and disease. It has contributed to the clinical practice of various medical fields like dermatology, surgery, radiology, diagnostics, cardiology and anticancer therapy. In this, the light-based measurements of the skin are done which has the potential to improve another clinical diagnosis like skin cancer. The continuous research and development and government investment in this field have been increasing photomedicine technology. The photomedicine is widely used in laser surgeries.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Photomedicine’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are THOR Photomedicine Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lumenis (Israel), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Alma Lasers (United States), Colorado Skin & Vein (United States), AngioDynamics (United States), Syneron Medical Ltd. (United States), IRIDEX Corporation (United States), Erchonia Corporation (United States), Deka Laser Technologies Inc. (Italy).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Inflammation, Dermatology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Photomedicine in Cancer Treatment

Growing Use of Photomedicine in Hair Removal Therapy

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Eye related Diseases

Growing Laser Surgeries is Increasing the Demand for Photomedicine

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Accuracy in Machines used for Photomedicine

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Leading key players of photomedicine are focusing on strategic partnerships and new products in photomedicine technology. They are working on improving and developing new products and services along with focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position

