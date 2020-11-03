Aerospace Robotics Industry & Technological Innovation: Major Players Hitting the Reset Button: Kuka, ABB Group, Fanuc

The aerospace industry is responsible for some of the greatest technical inventions in human history. The role of robotics in manufacturing of aerospace products is very significant. Robotics plays an important function in aerospace industry like fabrication of aircraft engines, drilling & fastening, sealing & dispensing and others. Aerospace industry is increasingly investing in robots to perform drilling, painting and other tasks on airframes. Robot’s ability to repeatedly position very large aerospace components with a high degree of precision makes sure that the aerospace robotics has potential market growth.

Latest released the research study on Global Aerospace Robotics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aerospace Robotics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aerospace Robotics Market. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kuka AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited (United Kingdom), Gudel AG (Switzerland), Electroimpact Inc. (United States), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), AV&R Vision & Robotics Inc. (Canada).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Others), Application (Drilling, Welding, Painting, Inspection, Others), Technology (Traditional, Collaborative), Component (Controller, Arm Processor, End Effector, Drive, Sensors)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing demand for collaborative robots

Recent technological advancements in aerospace robotics

Growth Drivers:

Increase in use of robots for efficient aircraft production

Rising use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of skilled operators

Opportunities:

Human-robot collaboration in aerospace industry



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

