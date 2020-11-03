Sunglasses Market Boosting the Strong Growth Worldwide 2026 | Essilor, Fielmann, Lanvin, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin SpA.

Sunglasses Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Sunglasses Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor, Fielmann, Lanvin, LUXOTTICA GROUP P.IVA 10182640150, LVMH, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin SpA., Maui Jim, Safilo Group S.p.A., Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors, Pivothead, Specsavers, FASTRACK LTD., CHARMANT Group, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD., Kyboe.

Global Sunglasses Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17987 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31487.42 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Sunglasses are specially designed eyewear whose main motive is to protect eyes from sunlight and other lights which can harm them. There main motive is to provide protection to eyes. Increasing awareness among people about the side effects of UV rays is factor fuelling the market. Sunglasses are preferred by large population today as it is considered as fashionable and trendy.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Lens Material (Glass, Plastic, CR-39, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Others), Product (Polarized, Non- Polarized, Mirrored, Others),

End- User (Men, Women, Unisex, Children),

Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores),

Type (Aviator, Browline, Oversized, Shutter Shades, Teashades, Wayfarer, Wrap-Around, Others),

Frame Material (Pc, Wooden, Acetate, Alloy, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about the side effects of UV rays is driving the market

Rising demand for plastic lenses due to their affordable price is driving market

Market Restraint:

Increasing availability of fake products in market is restraining the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In December 2018, Fred announced the launch of their new collection of eight eyewear style which is designed in collaboration with Thelios. The main aim is to provide special designed trendy eyewear to the people. This collaboration has led to collection of eyeglasses with the signature braided marine cable of the Force 10 bracelet on the temples.

In September 2018, Vista Outdoor Inc. announced they are done with the selling procedure of their legal entities Bollé, Cébé and Serengeti brands. The main aim is to expand their business in eyewear market and create a mutually beneficial relationship with them.

