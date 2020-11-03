Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Single-use Bioprocessing Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Single-use Bioprocessing Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Single-use Bioprocessing market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Single-use Bioprocessing Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Single-use Bioprocessing market sustainability.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market valued approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major factors fueling market growth are the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, high energy efficiency, low water usage, less floor space requirement, very low risk of product cross contamination, and faster to implement are the key drivers for the growth of the global single use bioprocessing market. On the other hand, extractability and leachability issues regarding disposable components like plastic bags, and environmental and economic concerns are the major factors that are restraining the growth of the single use bioprocessing market. By type of product, the market is categorized into media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others. The media bags and containers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing products market in 2018

This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of media bags and containers in transportation and storage application. Furthermore, on the basis of application the market is segmented into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. The filtration application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing application market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use tangential flow filters, depth filters, and chromatography columns in the process development

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oMedia Bags and Container

oFiltration Assemblies

oDisposable/Single-Use Bioreactor

oDisposable Mixers

By Application:

oFiltration

oStorage

oCell Structure

oMixing

oPurification

By End Use:

oBiopharmaceutical Manufacturers

oLife Science R&D

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include GE Healthcare, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Eppendorf AG , Finesse Solutions, Inc, Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering C0. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

