Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Segment by Application (2020-2025)

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market sustainability.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Lithium ion batteries are used in vast quantities in electronic and household devices. These batteries are widely used in end use industries owing to its high energy density, high voltages and low weight to volume ratio. These batteries have an expected lifespan of 3-5 years, with the increasing usage in end use industries, large waste stream of lithium ion battery is being generated. Lithium ion batteries contain toxic and flammable components, as well as valuable metals such as Li, Ni. For these reasons, there are benefits to recycling used LIBs, instead of disposal in landfills. In addition, improper methods of recycling and disposing of the battery result in contamination of the ground water, as lead and sulphuric acid get seeped into the soil.

Again, if the batteries are disposed in rivers, lakes, streams and others, the hazardous components lead and sulphuric acid can threaten aquatic life. Thus, growing demand for recycled products & materials, demand for smart devices and industrial goods increase the demand for battery recycling. For instance, as per Recycling International, about 67, 000 tons of lithium ion batteries were recycled in china and about 18,000 tones in South Korea in 2018. Further, government subsidies to encourage battery recycling is further creating growth prospects in the market. However, safety issues associated with the storage and transportation of disbursed batteries is anticipated to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising growing automotive industry, need for industrial applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Umicore

Glencore

Retriev Technologies

Raw Materials Company (RMC)

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

American Manganese (AMI)

Sitrasa

TES-AMM

Li-Cycle Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Chemistry:

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)

Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)

Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)

By Industry:

Automotive

Power

Marine

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

