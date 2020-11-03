Liquid Handling Technology Market Size Consumption Comparison by Application (2020-2025)

Liquid Handling Technology Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Liquid Handling Technology market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Liquid Handling Technology Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Liquid Handling Technology market sustainability.

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025.

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising trend of adopting automation and robotics is projected to drive market growth. High investments in drug discovery, clinical trials, and life science research are expected to further contribute to industry progress Use of microarrays has greatly influenced gene expression, protein interactions, and genotyping studies. Less laboratory space requirement and efficient use of consumables, such as expensive reagents, have increased the significance of small-sized high-throughput liquid handling workstations. Demand for high-throughput liquid handling technology can enable effective miniaturization of workflow processes and this is anticipated to further enhance market offering.

According to Regional analysis North America dominated the market due to adoption of advanced instrumentation technology in research. Major players in the region have been observed collaborating with well-established universities and research centers in Europe. Large customer base in the form of academic and research institutes in Europe has attracted key players to expand their distribution in these countries. However, strong developments registered by emerging countries in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors is projected to drive the Asia Pacific market. High investment in the life science sectors, including clinical diagnostics, drug development, microbiology, advanced healthcare, and omics research, by countries such as Japan and China is anticipated to accelerate growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oAutomated Workstations

oSmall Device

oConsumables

By Type:

oAutomated Liquid Handling

oManual Liquid Handling

oSemi-Automated Liquid Handling

By Application:

oDrug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

oCancer & Genomic Research

oBioprocessing/Biotechnology

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen Inc., Danaher, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Agilant Technology and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Handling Technology Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Liquid Handling Technology market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Liquid Handling Technology market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Liquid Handling Technology Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

