Lighting Contactor Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Lighting Contactor Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Lighting Contactor Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Lighting Contactor market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Lighting Contactor Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Lighting Contactor market sustainability.

Global lighting contractor market is valued at approximately USD 690 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rising demand for smart control system in lighting, increasing implementation of energy-efficient light and growing adoption of IoT in the light industry are key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, development of smart city along with government initiative and incentives towards energy saving schemes is also contributing towards global lighting contactors market growth opportunity over the forecast period.

As government authorities of different countries are promoting smart lighting projects that in turn is fueling the market growth of lightning contactors. For instance, in 2017, the Chicago department of transport announced about $160 million smart street lighting projects with the utilization of LED bulbs, IoT connected devices. Moreover, Los Angles is also one of the early adopters of smart lighting technologies having currently about 80% of street lights with the use of LED along with 4G LTE wireless technology and also reported saving of 63 % on energy cost. Growing awareness about the energy conservation and energy efficiency government of different nations are introducing programs and incentives towards adoption of smart street and lightning systems. More than 1.5 million LED street lights were deployed in the United States under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) under better building programs in year 2016. Similarly, in March 2018, the Lagos state government has announced its initiative towards installation of 10,000 street lights in Eke, in partnership with Low energy designs limited based in UK to construct $7 million LED lighting and hybrid energy plant. Similarly, Tata communication partners with MOTWANE (India) in March 2018 to deploy more than 300 smart streetlights based on LoRaWAN technology for Jamshedpur (India) Utilities and Services Co. Ltd (JUSCO). Additionally, as per the Energy efficiency services limited organization of India, Indian government announced the Street Lighting National Program (SLNP) in 2015 to replace 14 million conventional Street lights by smart LED variants by end of 2019. Hence, favorable government policies and initiatives for lighting contactors is expected to positively influence the market growth.

Global lighting contactors market report covers segmentation analysis of type, end user and applications. Type segment of lighting contactors further classifies into electrically and mechanically held. Electrically held is the leading type segment owing toits associated benefits such as these contactors operate quietly and also require a lesser amount of amount of controller power etc. These electrically held contactors need a continuous flow of power for constant operation. Thus, in case of power loss, these contactors insulate the light from the circuit. Report further covers segments of end users of lighting contactors which includes commercial, industrial, smart residential complexes and municipal. commercial is the dominating end user segment due to the increased adoption of lighting contactors. Report further covers segments of applications of lighting contactors which includes indoor and outdoor. Indoor segment is the leading and fastest growing application segment due to increased awareness towards reduction in energy consumption along with need to comply with the environmental regulation in the industrial, smart residential and commercial offices.

The regional analysis of Lighting Contractor Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Geographically, Europe is the leading market region for global lighting contactors market in terms of market revenue share. This is due to the significant presence of leading lighting contactors manufacturers in Europe region such as ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France) etc. Europe is expected to dominate the global lighting contactor market and projected to take the largest market share over the forecast period. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for lighting contactors over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of efficient lighting systems by industrial, commercial, and municipal end-user segments of the market. Further, key economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China, and Japan are the viable hubs for manufacturing and service engineering. These emerging regions are widely adopting lighting control systems in order to lower the energy cost. Additionally, in this emerging region, municipal and government authorities are widely adopting smart lighting management systems in street lights to lessen the consumption of energy, thereby expected to drive the market growth of lighting contactor in the Asia Pacific region.

Active market players include-

ABB (SWITZERLAND),

SIEMENS (GERMANY)

EATON (REPUBLIC OF IRELAND)

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (US),

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC (FRANCE),

OTHERS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electrically Held

Mechanically Held

By Application:

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Outdoor

Highways & Roadways Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

Others

By End user:

Commercial

Municipal (Public)

Industrial

Smart Residential Complexes

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Lighting Contractor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Lighting Contactor market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Lighting Contactor market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Lighting Contactor Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

