Rapid Development on: Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Outline Focus on Industry Growth, Revenue, Sales, Demand-Supply, Size, Share and Latest Research Analysis (2020 to 2026)

The recent growth of personalized nutrition and wellness market has been fuelled by key factors such as increased demand for tailored experiences, growing demand for healthier foods for general health and wellbeing, the ability to track own health data using wearable gadget solutions, and ongoing innovations in personalized or precision medicines. Personalized nutrition program derives and utilize information about the genetic and metabolic characteristics of an individual to design plan which includes foods and supplements specific to the individual and enables the practitioner to develop targeted nutritional advice.

In recent years, there have been many advancements in the technologies utilized for creating the database for the characteristics of the individual. The basic solutions such as health apps and fitness trackers, which provide information about an individual’s daily movements, sleep patterns, BMI and body-fat levels, allow individuals to be better informed about their personal wellbeing. The services such as genetic profiling, DNA testing, gut-microbiome testing for the precise database is attracting more fitness conscious consumer base. With consumers becoming more informed about their dietary patterns, the demand for innovative health and wellness products is expected to increase in the foreseeable years.

Consumers nowadays are increasingly demanding products tailored to their lifestyles. They are rapidly shifting away from the consumption of one-size-fits-all meals. The rising demand for customized products from consumers for their daily nutrition is primarily driving the growth of the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market. The newer advancements in technologies such as using wearable gadgets for physical and body mass indicators testing that enable precision in the nutrition offered are fuelling the growth of the market. Since the personalized nutrition market is an emerging space even for major players, they are taking on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions that will further boost the growth of the market.

Top Key Players of Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market:-

Nestle, S.A.,

Danone S.A.,

Mars, Inc.,

GNC Holdngs, Inc.,

The Vitamin Shopee,

Pathway Genomics,

Habit Food Personalized LLC,

Nutrino Health Ltd.,

Prenetics Ltd.,

LifeSeasons, Inc.

The Global Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market is segmented by product type and geography. Dietary supplements are witnessing significant growth on account of the rising popularity of supplements for the management of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. The developing markets in Asia Pacific region such as China and India are driven by the robust demand for dietary supplements as a solution to chronic health conditions.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

