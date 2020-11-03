Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size Research Report 2020-2026 |Top leading companies like Electrolux; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool; LG Electronics; Midea Group

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Electrolux; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Haier Inc.; Miele & Cie. KG; Daewoo Electronics; Sub-Zero Group, Inc.; Midea Group; Anova Applied Electronics, Inc.; Hangzhou Robam Electric Co.; Behmor, Inc.; Belkin International, Inc.; Nutribullet.com and June Life Inc. among others.

Interesting? Apply for a sample report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-kitchen-appliances-market

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Ovens, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Cookware & Cooktops, Scale & Thermometers, Others),

End-User (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Commercial Retail Stores)

Unique structure of the report

Smart kitchen appliances are smart consumer electronic goods that are wirelessly connected to smartphones and other smart devices with the help of either internet/Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This interconnectivity provides users with the ability to give out commands to these appliances, operational monitoring, and also tracking their performance efficiency. These devices promote greater energy savings, reduce the wastage of resources while also providing better operational performance.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Advancements of operational technologies as well as their development is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing adoption of these devices due to the significant awareness and marketing activities conducted by various manufacturers is also expected to augment growth of the market

Large costs of these devices as compared to conventional products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant maintenance and repairing costs, if the products are not functioning properly is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2019, BSH Home Appliances Corporation announced that they had made a strategic investment in “Chefling”, a provider of smart kitchen solutions based on AI-platform. This investment will help BSH in providing their existing customers with smart kitchen appliances and needs as per their requirement. The consumer goods will help organise the inventory, suggest recipes, organize the budgets according to taste preferences. This investment will accelerate the rate of development and commercialization of these goods

In August 2018, Electrolux announced that they had expanded their partnership with Google for the integration of kitchen appliances with connected technologies and smart solutions. These products will be available in the European region and will be integrated with “Google Assistant” helping the consumers give out voice commands and commercialization will begin in early 2019

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Report at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-kitchen-appliances-market

At the Last, Smart Kitchen Appliances industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

Thanks for reading this article; we can also provide individual chapter wise or region wise section report version like North America, Europe or Asia, Latin America Middle East & Africa according to your requirement.